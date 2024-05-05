What do local poll results tell us about the state of British politics?

In an agonizing 48 hours, Rishi Sunak saw his Conservative Party crushed in elections in England and Wales, culminating in Andy Streets' agonizingly close defeat as Conservative mayor of the West Midlands.

These bleak prospects were summed up by the ConservatorHome campaigners website which said: These elections have only confirmed that the Conservatives are heading towards the electoral equivalent of the Chicxulub asteroid impact (except this time, one or more two dinosaurs could survive).

So what do the results tell us about the state of British politics and the run-up to the next general election?

Sinister for the conservatives

The Conservatives lost around half of the council seats they were defending, with Labor winning in general election target areas across England and the Liberal Democrats making progress in the blue wall.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives lost the Blackpool South parliamentary by-election to Labor by a score of 26 points, the third highest since the Second World War, and lost crucial mayoral elections including in London and in the West Midlands.

One positive was Lord Ben Houchens' victory as Tees Valley mayor, but even he lost votes and campaigned with few references to the Conservatives or Sunak, forgetting to wear a blue rosette during his count .

Look on the bright side

Expect to hear a lot more from Number 10 on local elections expert Michael Thrasher's national projection of equivalent votes, which puts Labor's vote share at 34 points, just seven ahead of the Conservatives on 27.

Thrasher said such a performance foreshadowed a hung parliament in the general election and Number 10 claimed it would force Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer to lead an unstable coalition, possibly including the Scottish National Party.

With national opinion polls typically giving Labor a 20-point lead, it's easy to see why Number 10 was so keen to seize on this analysis. The polls are wrong, said Transportation Secretary Mark Harper.

What do others say

Many election experts are not impressed. They argue that national equivalent voting exercises are useful for projecting local election results to create a national picture, but are a poor guide for future general elections.

They note that people vote very differently in local elections, often supporting smaller parties, such as the Greens and Lib Dems, while they may vote tactically for Labor in general elections.

Last week's election was not held in Scotland, where Labor hopes to make big gains at the expense of the SNP, while Reform UK, a threat to the Conservatives, will have a much stronger presence in the general election.

Work is progressing in target areas

Even though its share of the national vote was only 34 per cent, psephologists note that Labor's support is now distributed efficiently across target areas, instead of piling up in safe seats in urban areas.

For example, the Starmers party won in Hartlepool, scene of Boris Johnson's memorable 2021 by-election victory, in Redditch in the crucial battleground of the West Midlands, and in Rushmoor in Hampshire.

Blackpool South's easy by-election victory was also encouraging for Labor, but Starmers' team will try to understand why they failed to win the key council target of Harlow, Essex, where the conservatives held firm.

A yellow dawn?

Rather little known, the local elections represented solid progress for the Liberal Democrats, who won 522 seats in total, beating the Conservatives with 515 into third place.

What is worrying for Sunak is that the electoral map shows the Lib Dems making gains in thriving blue wall seats where they hope to make their gains against the Tories in the general election.

Victories in Dorset and Tunbridge Wells confirmed the threat posed by Sir Ed Davey's party. In Woking, a target seat in Surrey, the Liberal Democrats now have 24 council seats, while the Conservatives have none.

Soulmates

The Greens performed well in the election, winning over 70 seats and narrowly failing to take overall control of Bristol. The party could win key votes from Labor in the general election.

Reform UK, founded by Nigel Farage, won 16.9 per cent of the vote in Blackpool South but narrowly failed to beat the Conservatives into third place, denying the insurgent party a psychological breakthrough.

Elsewhere, the Reform Party won only a handful of city council seats in local elections, but will pose a bigger threat to Sunak in the general election as he has pledged to field candidates against all conservatives.

The labor problem in Gaza

Pat McFadden, Labor's campaign chief, has admitted that the party's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas has cost it the support of Muslim communities. We will work to regain the support of the people, he said.

The problem manifested itself in Oldham, where Labor lost control of the local council after ceding their seats to independent councilors who ran on a pro-Palestinian ticket.

In the West Midlands, independent candidate Akhmed Yakoob came third with almost 20 percent of the vote after running a campaign centered on the war in Gaza. Some Labor MPs fear the issue could cost them crucial votes and potentially seats in the general election.

The return of Boris Johnson?

With many Conservative MPs resigned to defeat in the general election, attention is starting to shift to what happens to the party after polling day and where it might go.

Farage is rumored to be considering a return to frontline politics and could have a significant influence on the future of right-wing politics in Britain.

But there are also questions about whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could return to the fray. He retains a rare popular appeal for the Conservatives: curiously, Johnson's support was welcomed by Houchen and Street, who did not want such support from Sunak.