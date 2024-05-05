Tim Scott says Donald Trump hasn't discussed being vice president, expects decision within 60 days





Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said in an interview Sunday that former President Trump did not raise the possibility of being his vice presidential nominee at a rally last weekend.

Scott added, however, that he expects a decision on Trump's running mate to be made within the next 60 days.

“No ma'am,” Scott told NBC News' Kristen Welker when asked on “Meet the Press” if Trump had mentioned the possibility of being vice president at the rally.

“We haven't had any conversations about who the vice president will be, to be honest with you, to be clear, but we've had a lot of conversations about the failures of Joe Biden and the success of Donald Trump,” Scott added .

Scott was among a half-dozen Republicans who gathered at Mar-a-Lago for a private event this weekend with top GOP donors and prominent party leaders. The event was widely seen as an audition to become Trump's 2024 vice presidential nominee.

Besides Scott, the Republican guest list included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. JD Vance (Ohio), House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY), Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida). and Rep. Byron Donalds (Florida).

As for whether he thinks he'll be on the shortlist, Scott hasn't said directly.

“I hope the president chooses someone who will help the country come together and heal,” Scott said Sunday, when asked the question. “I certainly expect a decision from President Trump in the next 60 days or so, but he hasn't talked about it. I certainly didn't talk about it.

“I’m thrilled that in this country, a poor kid from South Carolina can rise to the level of United States senator,” Scott continued. “It just tells me that anything is possible for children growing up in poverty today. Listen to this show and know that anything is possible for your future.

Later in the interview, when asked about Trump's refusal to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 presidential election, regardless of who wins, Scott repeatedly dodged.

“The American people will make the decision, and the decision will be up to President Trump,” Scott said, as he was pressed to say “yes or no” whether he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election.

