Politics
Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi's shehzade attacks Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav at UP rally
In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and called them “Shehzade” (Princes). He accused them of pursuing a policy of appeasement and declared that it was “obligatory” for them to ensure the existence of their respective parties.
Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Verma in Dhaurahra, Prime Minister Modi said he would not allow reservations on the basis of religion. He accused the opposition of planning to steal reservation from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) on the basis of religion.
“The policy of appeasement has become obligatory for the existence of”Shehzade“from the SP and the Congress,” PM Modi said.
“I will not allow reservation on the basis of religion. There will be no reservation flight for SC, ST and OBC until Modi is alive,” he said.
The Prime Minister claimed that Muslims in Karnataka had become 'OBC' overnight and provided a reservation on the OBC quota.
“They (Congress) now want to do across the country what they did in Karnataka. They want to steal reservations from SC, ST and OBC on the basis of religion,” he alleged.
Lashing out at the Congress-INDIA bloc, PM Modi said the opposition was using Muslims as “pawns” and the community was now distancing itself after seeing the developmental works carried out by the BJP.
“The Muslim community also realizes that the Congress and the INDI bloc have made them pawns,” he said, adding that “that is why the Muslim community is also distancing itself from these bank policy entrepreneurs of votes”.
“Now, to save the Muslim vote bank, these people (opposition) are playing a new game and openly working towards appeasement,” he said.
He cited BR Ambedkar and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said there would be no reservations based on religion. “But the Congress and the INDIA bloc are determined to do it,” he said.
“They don't realize that they are setting the stage to once again break the country on the basis of religion,” he said.
Accusing the opposition of planning to stop facilities like Vande Bharat trains and free ration scheme if the Indian bloc comes to power, the Prime Minister said, “I want to ask the SP and Congress members. Will you convert the Ram temple into a hospital after you come to power? Are you going to drive a bulldozer on the Vishwanath to Kashi corridor? »
He lashed out at the previous SP government in the state and said it was “adding bitterness” to the lives of sugarcane farmers.
“Sugarcane farmers were not paid for their production for years. Even if payment was made, the money was released in installments. All these shortcomings were corrected by the BJP government,” he said. -he declares.
PM Modi added that his government was pushing for ethanol production to benefit sugarcane farmers.
He also criticized the previous UPA government and accused it of failing to take action against terrorism by police and security agencies during its 10-year rule.
“The same situation was in Uttar Pradesh. There were terrorist sleeper cells in many cities during the previous PS government. Terrorist organizations used to issue threats openly. When security agencies caught the terrorists , the SP government used to withdraw their cases,” he alleged.
At the rally, the Prime Minister was accompanied by sitting MP from Dhaurahra Rekha Verma, Lakhimpur MP Ajay Mishra Teni, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary and BJP candidate from Sitapur Rajesh Verma.
In Dhaurahra, BJP's Rekha Verma is pitted against SP's Anand Bhadauriya and BSP's Shyam Kishore Awasthi.
Polling in Dhaurahra is scheduled for May 13 as part of the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The results are expected to be announced on June 4.
(with contributions from PTI)
