A Disturbing New Tactic Makes the Trump 2024 Campaign Very Different Than Before





If everything is honest, I would happily accept the results. It was former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, playing nice with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinels' question of whether he would accept the outcome of Wisconsin's presidential election. As my colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim has pointed out, Trump has a long history of making similar statements, offering false justifications to cover up the fact that he doesn't feel bound by the election results. The events of January 6, 2021 highlighted the true consequences of this shell game.

But this latest example, coupled with Trump's recent statements in his interview with Time magazine, highlight a worrying and underreported aspect of his 2024 campaign. Trump's approach to the election results has become more broadly his approach (and that of his supporters) to law. Even as their policies and rhetoric have become more extreme, Trump and his MAGA acolytes are already lining up legal and other justifications to support their extremist and authoritarian agenda in ways that simply had not occurred to the majority. first Trump administration.

It’s easy to forget how much Trump’s immigration policy has evolved in eight years, even as it has remained consistently partisan.

The deportation of millions of people, the deployment of the National Guard and even the army at the national level, the firing of prosecutors, the autocratic expansion of executive power, the potential weaponization of the Comstock Act to ban abortion: everything this will have excuses that range from tendentious to outright fiction. Or, as Trump told Time: I will do everything on a very legal basis.

Take, for example, immigration: It's easy to forget how much Trump's immigration policy has changed in eight years, even as it has remained consistently partisan. His 10-point plan on immigration in 2016 included the border wall and a bunch of truisms. (Well, build safe zones, which I think we all want to see.) The army was absent; the word invasion was nowhere to be found and the courts were barely worth mentioning.

Compare that with the Time interview, in which Trump defends deploying the military both at the border and inside the country to deport 15 million and possibly as many as 20 million undocumented immigrants , which is the equivalent of expelling the entire state of Florida. The greatest autocratic movements lead to greater fictions. Migrants are no longer just responsible for crime; Trump has created an entirely separate (and blatantly false) category of migrant crime.

The nationwide deployment of armed forces appears to violate the 1878 ban on using troops against civilians. But this Trump, unlike the 2016 version, has a ready-made legal facade: Undocumented immigrants are invaders, not civilians, and I will comply with court orders. These two sentiments may seem difficult to reconcile, given that the first categorization runs counter to case law. But as recent oral arguments on presidential immunity have demonstrated, precedent doesn't matter much to this Supreme Court.

Immigration is just the tip of a very dangerous iceberg. In close advisors like Stephen Miller and aligned projects like Project 2025, we can see not only the policies but also the underlying rationales and legal authorities they have ready to implement. Part of this effort is practical. Trump's presidency has been rife with policy efforts that either never got beyond the planning stage or wasted months (or even years) on false starts. The fact that Mexico would not pay for his border wall meant that less than 20 percent had been built when he left office. His administration spent most of the year tossing out different versions of Trump's self-imposed Muslim ban, searching for a version that could pass muster in the courts.

Phrases like “if everything were honest” and “if things got out of hand” create loopholes that are as wide as they are frightening.

Trump supporters are determined not to waste time in this round. There's no better example than the Comstock Act: Rather than waiting for congressional Republicans to pass a new national abortion ban, they could simply resurrect a zombie law to criminalize any materials used in abortions and count on the support of the courts most favorable to Trump. raise them.

But this effort is above all political. As writer Brian Beutler says: “At the heart of MAGA, it proposes bloody revanchism; to the uncommitted, a series of soothing assurances. Most of Trump's signature policy proposals, such as a military deportation force and huge tariff increases, as well as those of his most devoted advisers, are unpopular. Trump therefore balances the anarchic extremes of his ambitions by downplaying the radicality of his plans, hoping to avoid frightening persuasive voters with his authoritarian signals. When we talk about the military, in general, I talk about the national guard, he said, as if these two terms were interchangeable. But if I thought things were getting out of hand, I would have no problem resorting to the military. Just like he would accept the results if everything was honest.

I don't think these are bold actions, Trump told Time about his policies, I think they are common sense actions. But phrases like everything is honest and things are getting out of control create flaws that are as wide as they are frightening. It's easy to imagine, for example, a deportation force being sent to New York, then reinforced when local residents resist, leading to horrific consequences. But if the platitudes bring him back to the White House, he and his supporters will move quickly to accommodate this horror.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/chilling-loopholes-trumps-2024-rhetoric-rcna150413 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos