Politics
Few signs Sunak would shift to center after local election rout | Conservatives
As the Tories performed terribly in council and town hall on Friday night, was there a part of Rishi Sunak who regretted sealing Boris Johnson's fate as prime minister by resigning as chancellor there less than two years ago?
It could have been Johnson's defeat, hurtling towards a Labor landslide in a general election, with Sunak and his allies plotting to replace him afterwards.
Instead, Sunak faces nearly 500 disappointed councillors, ousted Tory council leaders, panicked MPs and a scathing, sacked former minister, Suella Braverman, on top of polls which suggest he is heading for certain defeat . Even his close ally Mark Harper could only reassure that the general election was not inevitable for the Labor Party.
To add to Sunak's woes, the Sunday papers reported on Johnson mulling a political comeback from his moated Oxfordshire mansion, and whispered that the former prime minister's team had spoken to Nigel Farage about what was going on. would then pass.
The only ray of light was Ben Houchen, a Johnson supporter, who retained the Tees Valley mayoralty with a reduced majority.
Sunak appeared on Friday afternoon alongside Houchen, who had forgotten his blue rosette, but the re-elected mayor made clear his success owed nothing to the Westminster government by making no mention of the Prime Minister in his victory speech.
The Sunaks' allies intend to stay the course in the face of calls from the right to shift in their direction to push back Reform UK and Nigel Farage, and from MPs who say a wipeout would be better avoided by returning to the center .
But Sunak's plan, which repeats the same policies aimed at getting flights to Rwanda off the ground and further tax cuts, seems at this stage unlikely to make much of a difference either in voting intentions or in appeasement of his critics within the party.
Braverman's wing argues that tougher policies, such as capping migration and pledging to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, would help reduce the appeal of Reform UK, the party led by Richard Tice, with Farage in the background.
Reform came within 150 votes of knocking the Conservatives into third place in Blackpool South, but failed to convert its poll share into more than two council seats. Nonetheless, the right has an argument that, unlike its predecessor Ukip, the Reform Party is taking votes away from the Conservatives rather than Labour.
The other camp argues that the much greater threat comes from Labor and the Liberal Democrats, who are the main opponents in all the marginal seats the Conservatives are contesting, and that a swing to the center makes more sense.
This was David Cameron's tactic in 2015, remaining largely squatted at the center of major housing and tax policies while throwing red meat at anti-EU voters with the promise of a referendum. At the time of the poll, UKIP performed well in some areas, but failed to make considerable gains and was widely seen as being crushed by the main parties.
It does not make sense, however, that Sunak, an instinctive right-winger on the economy and Brexit, has an appetite to move to the centre, and all indications are that the next election will be marked by more anti-migrant policies and of culture wars rhetoric.
Writing in the Telegraph, Braverman this weekend called on Sunak to take responsibility for the mess the Tories find themselves in, saying: The hole for us to dig is prime ministers, and it's time for him to start shoveling. The problem for the Conservatives, and with Braverman's mangled metaphor, is that Sunak seems to believe that the same thing, shoveling in the same direction is the right answer, digging himself and his party further into the hole, rather than trying to get out of it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/05/rishi-sunak-conservative-party-local-elections-reform-uk-suella-braverman
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Few signs Sunak would shift to center after local election rout | Conservatives
- Welcome to the lukewarm twenties? The strength of the American economy will not be enough to stimulate global growth
- 'The Fall Guy' Gives Hollywood a Muted Summer Kickoff with $28.5 Million Opening | AM 870 The RESPONSE
- Bangladesh takes 2-0 lead in Twenty20 cricket series against Zimbabwe with 6-wicket win | Sport
- Al Jazeera ceases broadcasts following government order DW 05/05/2024
- Kurdistan President Barzani arrives in Tehran for talks
- Bernard Hill, actor known for 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dies at 79
- The national fashion chain will close ALL of its 540 stores in a few weeks – but first it will clear its stock with a 90% discount on bargains
- Bitcoin casinos without verification: pros and cons
- Donald Trump seen at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix
- Muslims now support the BJP; understood that Congress and INDIA bloc were using them as pawns: PM Modi
- Softball deserves a tie as the season finale is cut short due to weather