Few signs Sunak would shift to center after local election rout | Conservatives

As the Tories performed terribly in council and town hall on Friday night, was there a part of Rishi Sunak who regretted sealing Boris Johnson's fate as prime minister by resigning as chancellor there less than two years ago?

It could have been Johnson's defeat, hurtling towards a Labor landslide in a general election, with Sunak and his allies plotting to replace him afterwards.

Instead, Sunak faces nearly 500 disappointed councillors, ousted Tory council leaders, panicked MPs and a scathing, sacked former minister, Suella Braverman, on top of polls which suggest he is heading for certain defeat . Even his close ally Mark Harper could only reassure that the general election was not inevitable for the Labor Party.

To add to Sunak's woes, the Sunday papers reported on Johnson mulling a political comeback from his moated Oxfordshire mansion, and whispered that the former prime minister's team had spoken to Nigel Farage about what was going on. would then pass.

The only ray of light was Ben Houchen, a Johnson supporter, who retained the Tees Valley mayoralty with a reduced majority.

Sunak appeared on Friday afternoon alongside Houchen, who had forgotten his blue rosette, but the re-elected mayor made clear his success owed nothing to the Westminster government by making no mention of the Prime Minister in his victory speech.

The Sunaks' allies intend to stay the course in the face of calls from the right to shift in their direction to push back Reform UK and Nigel Farage, and from MPs who say a wipeout would be better avoided by returning to the center .

But Sunak's plan, which repeats the same policies aimed at getting flights to Rwanda off the ground and further tax cuts, seems at this stage unlikely to make much of a difference either in voting intentions or in appeasement of his critics within the party.

Braverman's wing argues that tougher policies, such as capping migration and pledging to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, would help reduce the appeal of Reform UK, the party led by Richard Tice, with Farage in the background.

Reform came within 150 votes of knocking the Conservatives into third place in Blackpool South, but failed to convert its poll share into more than two council seats. Nonetheless, the right has an argument that, unlike its predecessor Ukip, the Reform Party is taking votes away from the Conservatives rather than Labour.

The other camp argues that the much greater threat comes from Labor and the Liberal Democrats, who are the main opponents in all the marginal seats the Conservatives are contesting, and that a swing to the center makes more sense.

This was David Cameron's tactic in 2015, remaining largely squatted at the center of major housing and tax policies while throwing red meat at anti-EU voters with the promise of a referendum. At the time of the poll, UKIP performed well in some areas, but failed to make considerable gains and was widely seen as being crushed by the main parties.

It does not make sense, however, that Sunak, an instinctive right-winger on the economy and Brexit, has an appetite to move to the centre, and all indications are that the next election will be marked by more anti-migrant policies and of culture wars rhetoric.

Writing in the Telegraph, Braverman this weekend called on Sunak to take responsibility for the mess the Tories find themselves in, saying: The hole for us to dig is prime ministers, and it's time for him to start shoveling. The problem for the Conservatives, and with Braverman's mangled metaphor, is that Sunak seems to believe that the same thing, shoveling in the same direction is the right answer, digging himself and his party further into the hole, rather than trying to get out of it.