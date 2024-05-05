Narendra Modi in Ayodhya today: PM to offer prayers at Ram temple, hold roadshow | Details | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the temple town of Ayodhya, first after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi temple in January this year, where he will conduct a tour of nearly 2 kilometers long in the middle of the countryside. for the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers in front of the Ram Lalla idol during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (PTI) Read also: President Murmu pays homage to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, will address a public meeting in Samajwadi Party (SP) stronghold Etawah around 2:45 p.m. and hold another rally during the day at Dhaurahra around 4:45 p.m. Later, Modi will reach Ayodhya, offer prayers and perform puja at Ram Mandir around 7 p.m. After the darshan of Ram Lalla, who was ceremonially enthroned in his presence at his newly built abode, Prime Minister Modi will take out a nearly 2-kilometre tour of Ayodhya. The roadshow on Ram Path will start from Sugriva Fort and continue to Lata Chowk for around 2 km. The entire route has been divided into 40 blocks, in which Sindhis, Punjabis, farmers and women in traditional costumes will be present. Cultural programs will be organized at different places along the route and flowers will be distributed during the roadshow. Meanwhile, Ayodhya Ram Mandir gate number 11 and approach roads were all decorated with flowers and flags. Alongside the police, commandos from the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) are monitoring all preparations. Security at the airport has also been strengthened. Read also: Sindhis of Pakistan will visit Ayodhya today and pay homage to Ram Lalla Ahead of Modi's visit, Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said, “Major preparations are underway ahead of Modi's visit to Ayodhya for a darshan of Ram Lalla and a roadshow.” Gate No. 11 of Ram Lalla Darshan Marg was decorated. with some flowers. Giant billboards depicting the Prime Minister have been erected along the road. Platforms were set up at various places on this stretch as part of the Prime Minister's grand reception. “This is his (PM Modi's) first visit to Ayodhya after the 'Pran Pratishtha'. He will visit the sanctum sanctorum and will then take a tour to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. The seers and mahants of Ayodhya will accompany him during the tour,” he added. Speaking on the security arrangements in the holy city, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar said the area had been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors before the arrival of Prime Minister Modi. Also Read: PM Modis Ayodhya roadshow likely on May 5 Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the third phase of voting. Scheduled for May 7, this phase will see 10 Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls. These include Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly and Aonla. Meanwhile, Ayodhya will vote in the fifth phase on May 20. (With contribution from agencies)

