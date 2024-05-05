Clyburn attacks Trump over Gestapo comment: incredible but not surprising | Joe Biden





Top Congressional Democrat James Clyburn responded to remarks made by Donald Trump at a private event Saturday in which he compared the Biden administration to the Gestapo secret police in fascist Germany, saying it was incredible but it was not surprising.

The 83-year-old South Carolina Democrat added that Trump tends to hyperbole on every topic he discusses. The country went off the rails after the 1876 election and we're dealing with the same kinds of things today.

The 1876 election between Republican Ohio Governor Rutherford Hayes and Democrat Samuel Tilden was one of the most controversial of all time, with widespread allegations of voter fraud, violence, and disenfranchisement voting.

Clyburn accused Trump of having an understanding of this country that I thought we left behind over 100 years ago. But as I look at things happening in the country today, I've been thinking for a while now about the 1876 presidential election and how this country went off the rails after the Civil War.

The words are different. But the meanings are the same, Clyburn added.

On Saturday, the former president hosted a private luncheon for Republican donors and party leaders at his Mar-a-Lago club. The fundraiser also included many people rumored to be on her list of running mates, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who was politically harmed by an admission in her memoir that she shot a 14-year-old hound dog. months two decades ago. There is. She reportedly left the event earlier than expected.

Other lunch attendees included North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Senator JD Vance, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Byron Donalds.

According to CNN, Trump singled out Stefanik, whom he described as an incredible talent, as well as Marco Rubio. NBC reported that Trump brought all the guests on stage except Noem, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

But during a speech that lasted more than an hour, Trump compared the Biden administration to Hitler's feared secret police. These people are running a Gestapo administration, Trump said, according to NBC News. It's the only thing they have. And that's the only way they can win, in their opinion.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, during his remarks Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, essentially confirmed Trump's statement but tried to downplay its significance.

It was a brief, in-depth comment on a topic that wasn't really central to what he was talking about, said Burgum, who is among the contenders to be Trump's running mate.

Burgum claimed Trump made the parallel as part of his accusation that the Biden White House was the cause of his legal problems. A majority of Americans, Burgum said, feel the trial he now finds himself in is politically motivated.

Trump is due back in a Manhattan court Monday where he faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records in connection with secret payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

