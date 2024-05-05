Pro Prabowo-Gibran political party's chance of listening to Jokowi depends on relationships





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Possibility for political parties to join Advanced Indonesian Coalition (KIM) Supporters of Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka will listen to the president's comments Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the future government should be determined by the situation of their relations. According to political observer Ikrar Nusa Bhakti, no party can confirm whether KIM's member political parties will still listen to Jokowi's suggestions in the next government.





Because Jokowi will complete his second term on October 20, 2024 “It depends on how the relationship is between the party president and Jokowi,” Ikrar was quoted as saying by the channel. YouTube Kompas TVSunday (5/5/2024). Also read: Defend Jokowi, Projo: the PDI-P gets involved in the event of defeat, a reflection of political immaturity According to Ikrar, the strength of Jokowi's political influence can be seen in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections (Pilkada) which will take place next November. In the legislative elections, Ikrar said, it will be seen what is the attitude of the KIM member political parties, such as the Golkar Party or the Gerindra Party, whether they are still ready to provide support to the Jokowi family who should be involved in the legislative elections of 2024. “Here he is again test cases for Jokowi so we can then see if he still has it influence (influence) or political influence in Indonesian politics in these regional elections or not,” Ikrar said. “I see that most of them don't seem to be, because political parties, including PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party), of course also want to show that they are independent of Jokowi,” continued Ikrar. Also read: Jokowi rides wooden bike at CFD Jakarta, residents are shocked and ask for selfies Ikrar also said that a number of political parties that will participate in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections are also expected to compete to take advantage of the Jokowi effect in terms of the electability of the candidates they nominate. However, Ikrar said, it really depends on which candidate Jokowi supports in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. “I will give an example, of course, the most categorical, if for example Bobby (Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution, Jokowi's son-in-law) or Kaesang advance, like Bobby in North Sumatra or Kaesang in DKI Jakarta. “If this is done, this could happen,” Ikrar said.

