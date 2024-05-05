Monday briefing: Xi Jinping visits Europe





Xi Jinping visited Europe Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, arrived in France yesterday for his first trip to Europe in five years. He will also visit Serbia and Hungary. All three countries, to varying degrees, embrace China's efforts toward a new world order. Xi appears determined to seize opportunities to loosen the continent's ties with the United States and forge a world free of its domination. The visit will likely be seen as an unsubtle attempt by Xi to divide Western allies. Shortly after arriving in Paris, he praised France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, has often made the Gaullist point that Europe should never be a vassal of the United States. The alchemy between Xi and Macron, who visited China a little over a year ago and who echoed the Chinese lexicon of a multipolar world, free from blocs, seems to be based on a shared vision according to which he post-war order must be replaced. Xi wants to court leaders frustrated by U.S. dominance, who see China as a counterweight and who are eager to strengthen economic ties.

Analysis: Macron is trying to introduce a third way into the current global chaos, a French expert on relations with China has said. And after: Tomorrow, Xi will visit Serbia. His arrival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the deadly NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. The erroneous strike, for which the White House apologized, killed three Chinese journalists and sparked protests around the US embassy in Beijing.

Netanyahu has accused Al Jazeera, which has long had tense relations with Israel, of harming its national security and inciting violence against its soldiers. Israeli officials did not immediately provide examples of content that Israel said posed a threat. In a statement in Arabic, Al Jazeera called the decision a criminal act, adding that Israel's suppression of the free press to cover up its crimes has not deterred us from fulfilling our duty. Journalistic organizations denounced the closure, which was under discussion in Israel. for weeks, as a blow to press freedom. Context: A major news source in the Arab world, Al Jazeera has reported extensively on Gaza and highlighted the suffering of the war. Other updates:

Arrests in Canada following murder of Sikh leader Canadian police announced Friday that three Indians had been arrested and charged with the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist fatally shot in Canada last June.

The arrests failed to debunk the killing, which sparked a diplomatic standoff and led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bluntly accuse India of orchestrating the killing. Canadian police presented no evidence to support their claim, but said an investigation into India's role in Nijjar's death was underway. Challenges : The accusation, if proven, could suggest that India's external spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, is now expanding its strategy of working with criminals to carry out operations in Western countries, analysts said. NO MORE NEWS

This year, Taiwan's major pilgrimages dedicated to Mazu, the goddess of the sea, attracted a record number of participants. Many are young people who wish to continue old traditions.

They are proud of their culture. They are proud to be Taiwanese, Chris Buckley, a Taipei-based Times reporter, said in a video. And so what we're discovering is that this pilgrimage that might start out as a sort of social event or cultural tourism can actually take on a deeper meaning for a lot of people. Lives lived: Frank Stella moved American art away from abstract expressionism and toward cool minimalism. He died at age 87. Discover his work. CONVERSATION STARTERS The Australian letter: Damien Cave, our Sydney bureau chief, sees riffs on an Australian restraint towards tall poppy syndrome success in Peter Weirs' 1989 film, Dead Poets Society.

Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld's first film is a satirical take on the origin of Pop-Tarts. Discover the real story and test your Pop-Tart knowledge.

The First League: The world's most popular sports league is modern Britain's greatest cultural export. But it's not just an English story: his grueling title run was followed around the world. See the photos here. ARTS AND IDEAS

Rebel fighters rely on cheap drones Cheap, haphazardly assembled drones are key to the rebel fight in Myanmar. Resistance forces are getting creative with instructions posted online, parts ordered from China and recycled cables from drones used for agriculture. All this while their electricity goes out. Drones have changed the course of the fight against the military junta, which seized power in a coup in 2021. They have helped rebels capture military outposts simply by hovering over and scaring soldiers to scare them away, and enabled large-scale offensives in territory controlled by the junta, targeting police stations and police bases. And Myanmar's fighters are not alone: ​​Cheap consumer drones are changing conflicts, from Ukraine and Yemen to Sudan and Gaza. Under-equipped global forces often learn from each other, teaching each other how to hack the default software of commercial drones that could reveal their locations, or sharing 3D printing blueprints. RECOMMENDATIONS

