Donald Trump receives worrying sign from new poll amid Manhattan trial





A new poll portends potential trouble for former President Donald Trump as he stands trial in Manhattan in his hush money criminal case.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, last month became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records related to secret payments made to the star. adult film Stormy Daniels during her 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

Despite Trump's legal troubles, which include three other criminal indictments – all of which he has pleaded not guilty to – the poll race remains tight between the former president and his likely challenger in November, President Joe Biden, the incumbent Democrat.

However, that could change if Trump is found guilty. According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll by Langer Research Associates conducted April 25-30 and released Sunday, 80 percent of Trump supporters said they would continue to support him if he were convicted of a crime in the secret of money. case. Meanwhile, 20 percent of his base would reconsider their support (16 percent) or withdraw their support for Trump (4 percent).

The sample size of the subgroup of Trump supporters was 937 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4. The national sample size of the survey was 2,260 adults and the margin of error for the full sample was 2 percentage points. Of the national sample, 31 percent were Democrats, 29 percent Republicans and 28 percent independents.

Newsweek has reached out to both the Trump and Biden campaigns for comment.

Former President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly concealing hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 3 in New York.

Democratic political strategist Brad Bannon told Newsweek via email Sunday that “the matchup between Biden and Trump could be a hotly contested race, as close as a tick on a dog.”

He added: “A conviction of Trump could be all the president needs to achieve victory over his predecessor. Trump is doing himself a disservice with his antics before, during and after his days in court. If he loses in the trial court, he loses big in the court of public opinion.

Meanwhile, results varied in a showdown between Trump and Biden, depending on how the adults surveyed identified themselves.

Looking at all adults surveyed, excluding those who said they would not vote, 46% supported Trump while 44% supported Biden. However, Biden led Trump among registered and likely voters. In total, 46% of registered voters supported Biden while 45% supported Trump. Meanwhile, 49 percent of likely voters supported Biden while 45 percent supported Trump.

Although it remains unclear how much damage a felony conviction in any of the four criminal indictments may have on Trump's campaign, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Feb. 9-12 found that 55 % of American adults would not vote for Trump if he were elected. convicted of a crime. This figure is 51 percent among Republicans.

The total sample size for this poll was 1,237 people, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.91. The Republican sample size was 502, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.26 percentage points.

Updated 5/5/24, 5:54 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from political strategist Brad Bannon.

