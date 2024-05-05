Politics
Expert explains Turkey's role in Israel-Hamas conflict – Israel Politics
Some will say that relations between Israel and Turkey have never been as complex as they are today. Last Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister announced that his country had decided to join South Africa's trial before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which accuses Israel of genocide.
Additionally, the current chairman of the Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, left Qatar and visited Turkey in the last 12 days. Some believe that Hamas leaders want to establish their new home base in the country.
Additionally, on Tuesday, an attack took place in Jerusalem in which a security guard was injured by a Turkish tourist, and later that day, Esra Erdogan, the daughter of the Turkish president, posted a tweet in which she welcomed the attack.
There is no longer any doubt that Turkey is involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, born and raised in Turkey, is an expert on politics and foreign relations of Turkey and Turkey-Israel relations and researcher and activist at the Dayan Center of Tel Aviv University and explained in depth this complicated situation.
He explained that since the start of the war, there has been unprecedented incitement in Turkey against the State of Israel. Yanarocak claimed that this exceeded the scale known to date and that it exceeded the limits of legitimate criticism against any country. Unfortunately, anti-Semitism has also reached high levels.
Yanarocak draws attention to the fact that the Turkish terrorist who arrived in Jerusalem was not “a simple tourist”, but that he had come here on a religious mission. He points out that this person was an imam, responsible for prayers in a mosque in a settlement on the Turkish outskirts. “Thanks to this delegation, he arrived here and obtained an entry visa from the Israeli embassy, probably in Ankara or the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. I saw the photo of his passport. It was a passport “ordinary tourist,” Yanarocak explained.
Following this incident, should Israel behave differently towards Turkish tourists?
In Yanarocak's eyes, this means that the terrorist enjoys the patronage of the Turkish Religious Affairs Authority, which sent the delegation to Israel.
Yanarocak explained that “they do it every year, they call it 'Umrah,' visiting the holy places outside of the Hajj season. They arrive first in Jerusalem, and continue to several other countries, including La Mecca”.
Additional information about the terrorist gathered from Turkish media sources revealed that he was introverted, unsympathetic, and married with children. According to Yanarocak, Turkish media reported the incident in a balanced manner. He explained: “At first they wrote that the Israeli police had killed a Turkish citizen in Jerusalem. Then, as soon as the security camera footage was revealed, they simply changed the story and reported that the Turkish attacker had been hit and killed by police officers. “.
Yanarocak further explained that there were people on Turkish streets handing out candy after the attack and that Islamic media tried to make a martyr out of the terrorist.
However, on social media, the terrorist was criticized for attacking from behind and failing to properly challenge the Israeli police officer. It was therefore claimed that he did not deserve to be considered a martyr. In response, Yanarocak said that Israel is deteriorating because “for the first time, a Turkish tourist in the State of Israel is stabbed.”
Yanarocak clarified that the group that received an entry visa was a group of clerics and civil servants representing the Turkish state. “At the end of the day, they are not considered problematic people. If Israel prevents clerics from entering Jerusalem, a new diplomatic crisis could arise. Turkey is in a gray area. This is not the country the friendliest in the world towards Israel, nor is it openly hostile. The gray zone, something in between, is a real headache for Israel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-799573
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump urges Narendra Modi to ease Indian trade barriers
- Expert explains Turkey's role in Israel-Hamas conflict – Israel Politics
- ArcelorMittal has warned one of its key divisions could quit the UK.
- 'The Fall Guy' Kicks Off Hollywood's Muted Summer With $28.5 Million Opening
- Italian Open Tennis: Draw, dates, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, but where are Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray? | Tennis news
- 'Gen V' Won't Recast Chance Perdomo Role After Actor's Death
- Fast fashion mogul marries model whose Dior dress took 540 hours to make
- Kendrick Lamar fans label Drake's house on Google Maps as 'Kendrick Owned'
- Israel shuts down Al Jazeera operations, begins attacking news agency offices – JURIST
- Donald Trump receives worrying sign from new poll amid Manhattan trial
- Nine Players Added to 2024 U.S. Men's National Team Roster
- Oprah, Trump and a Who's Who of Hollywood Hype for Diddy's 1998 Birthday Party in VHS Party Invitation