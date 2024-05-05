Expert explains Turkey's role in Israel-Hamas conflict – Israel Politics

Some will say that relations between Israel and Turkey have never been as complex as they are today. Last Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister announced that his country had decided to join South Africa's trial before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which accuses Israel of genocide.

Additionally, the current chairman of the Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, left Qatar and visited Turkey in the last 12 days. Some believe that Hamas leaders want to establish their new home base in the country.

Additionally, on Tuesday, an attack took place in Jerusalem in which a security guard was injured by a Turkish tourist, and later that day, Esra Erdogan, the daughter of the Turkish president, posted a tweet in which she welcomed the attack.

There is no longer any doubt that Turkey is involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, born and raised in Turkey, is an expert on politics and foreign relations of Turkey and Turkey-Israel relations and researcher and activist at the Dayan Center of Tel Aviv University and explained in depth this complicated situation.

Haniyeh and Erdogan (credit: Arab networks)

He explained that since the start of the war, there has been unprecedented incitement in Turkey against the State of Israel. Yanarocak claimed that this exceeded the scale known to date and that it exceeded the limits of legitimate criticism against any country. Unfortunately, anti-Semitism has also reached high levels.

Yanarocak draws attention to the fact that the Turkish terrorist who arrived in Jerusalem was not “a simple tourist”, but that he had come here on a religious mission. He points out that this person was an imam, responsible for prayers in a mosque in a settlement on the Turkish outskirts. “Thanks to this delegation, he arrived here and obtained an entry visa from the Israeli embassy, ​​probably in Ankara or the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. I saw the photo of his passport. It was a passport “ordinary tourist,” Yanarocak explained.

Following this incident, should Israel behave differently towards Turkish tourists?

In Yanarocak's eyes, this means that the terrorist enjoys the patronage of the Turkish Religious Affairs Authority, which sent the delegation to Israel.

Erdogan's speech against Israel and the war in Gaza (credit: REUTERS)

Yanarocak explained that “they do it every year, they call it 'Umrah,' visiting the holy places outside of the Hajj season. They arrive first in Jerusalem, and continue to several other countries, including La Mecca”.

Additional information about the terrorist gathered from Turkish media sources revealed that he was introverted, unsympathetic, and married with children. According to Yanarocak, Turkish media reported the incident in a balanced manner. He explained: “At first they wrote that the Israeli police had killed a Turkish citizen in Jerusalem. Then, as soon as the security camera footage was revealed, they simply changed the story and reported that the Turkish attacker had been hit and killed by police officers. “.

Yanarocak further explained that there were people on Turkish streets handing out candy after the attack and that Islamic media tried to make a martyr out of the terrorist.

However, on social media, the terrorist was criticized for attacking from behind and failing to properly challenge the Israeli police officer. It was therefore claimed that he did not deserve to be considered a martyr. In response, Yanarocak said that Israel is deteriorating because “for the first time, a Turkish tourist in the State of Israel is stabbed.”

Yanarocak clarified that the group that received an entry visa was a group of clerics and civil servants representing the Turkish state. “At the end of the day, they are not considered problematic people. If Israel prevents clerics from entering Jerusalem, a new diplomatic crisis could arise. Turkey is in a gray area. This is not the country the friendliest in the world towards Israel, nor is it openly hostile. The gray zone, something in between, is a real headache for Israel.