Donald Trump urges Narendra Modi to ease Indian trade barriers

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more to ease trade barriers with India, during talks in which the two leaders took pains to emphasize the importance of a relationship strong Indian-American.

During a closely watched first meeting between the two men, Trump and Modi seemed to get along well. Modi pulled Trump in for a bear hug on stage as cameras rolled in the rose garden.

I deeply appreciate your strong commitment towards strengthening our bilateral relations, Modi told him. I am sure that under your leadership, a mutually beneficial strategic partnership will gain strength, positivity and reach new heights.

Trump was also warm, but made clear that he saw the need for greater balance in the U.S.-India trade relationship, in line with his campaign promise to increase U.S. exports and to create more jobs in the country. Last year, the U.S. trade deficit with India approached $31 billion.

Trump has said he wants a fair and reciprocal trade relationship.

It is important that barriers to exporting U.S. products to your markets are removed and that we reduce our trade deficit with your country, he said.

Trump said he was pleased with an Indian airline's recent order for 100 new U.S. planes and said the United States looked forward to exporting more energy, including major long-term contracts for purchase of American natural gas.

These energy contracts are being negotiated and we will sign them trying to get the prices up a little bit, Trump said.

Modi came to Washington to revitalize a relationship that had flourished under former President Barack Obama but appeared to run out of steam as Trump courted India's rival China in an effort to persuade Beijing to do more to control North Korea.

Modi was effusive in his praise of Trump, hailing his vast and successful business experience and great leadership in US-India relations, which he said should give our relations an aggressive and people-oriented agenda. 'future.

Trump accepted Modi's invitation to visit India, the White House said in a statement, but no timetable was given for the trip.

Modi recalled Trump's campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, to emphasize that his agenda for his country was little different from Trump's.

“I am confident that the convergence of my vision of New India and President Trump's vision of making America great again will add new dimensions to our cooperation,” he said.

Trump did not mention the differences between the United States and India on immigration and the Paris climate agreement.

The future of our partnership has never been brighter, Trump said as the two leaders highlighted the importance of the defense and security relationship.

AERONAUTICAL OFFERS

During their meeting, a Pentagon agency said the US State Department had approved the possible sale to India of a Boeing C-17 transport aircraft with an estimated cost of $366 million.

The United States has also offered to sell a naval variant of the Predator drone made by U.S. defense company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the White House said in a statement, a deal that would be worth more than $2 billion.

The United States has become India's largest supplier of defense equipment, signing contracts worth more than $15 billion since 2008.

On Monday evening, Trump and Modi had a working dinner, the first time Trump has hosted a foreign dignitary at a White House dinner.

For more on Trump and trade, watch the Fortunes video:

Trump administration officials have pointed to the social media impact of both leaders, each with more than 30 million Twitter followers, as evidence that they are cut from the same cloth.

If the chemistry is right, everything else is taken care of, an Indian official said. The only way is up. Our progress depends on the leaders. If they click, we go higher.

Trade, however, remains an irritant and on Saturday, members of the US Congress complained in a letter to Trump that the high-level engagement had failed to remove key barriers to US imports and investment and had failed to not dissuade India from imposing new ones.

Indian officials reject suggestions that the Modis Make in India platform is protectionist and complain about the U.S. regulatory process for generic pharmaceuticals and rules on fruit imports.

They highlight the future importance of the huge Indian market for American companies and significant growth in areas such as aviation, which will provide significant opportunities for American manufacturers.

Among Indian business executives in Washington for Modi's visit was Ajay Singh, chairman of Indian budget airline SpiceJet, which in January announced a deal to buy up to 205 planes from Boeing, worth up to $22 billion at list price.

Singh told Reuters that, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, the deal would maintain up to 132,000 jobs.

The market is growing at 20 to 25 percent per year. Even at the current rate, it takes 100 more planes per year just to keep pace with the market and we are nowhere near that number.

As our economy grows, we can potentially create many jobs for Americans in the United States, he said.

Boeing estimates that India will need 1,850 new planes, worth $265 billion, by 2036 to meet air travel demand.