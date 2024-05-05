Trump says Biden is running a “Gestapo” administration. This is his last reference to Nazi Germany





ATLANTA (AP) Donald Trump told Republican donors at his Florida resort this weekend that President Joe Biden is running a Gestapo administration, the latest example of the former president using the language of Nazi Germany in his rhetoric of campaign.

Saturday's remarks at Mar-a-Lago were described by people who attended the event and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private session.

The Gestapo comment, one person said, came as Trump renewed his complaint that the Biden White House is behind the multiple criminal charges against the presumptive GOP nominee, including his ongoing trial for hush money and fraud in New York and other cases arising from his overthrow efforts. the 2020 elections.

The Gestapo was the secret police of the Third Reich that suppressed political opposition in general and, in particular, targeted Jews for arrest during the Holocaust. Trump's baseless comparison to Nazi-era tactics comes as he denies and attempts to deflect accusations against him, including his efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 victory, before a crowd of Trump supporters attacks the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, essentially confirmed Trump's statement but tried to downplay its significance.

It was a brief, in-depth comment on a topic that wasn't really central to what he was talking about, said Burgum, who is among the contenders to be Trump's running mate.

Burgum claimed Trump made the parallel as part of his accusation that the Biden White House was the cause of his legal problems. A majority of Americans, Burgum said, feel the trial he now finds himself in is politically motivated.

The New York Times first reported Trump's comments after obtaining an audio recording of the Mar-a-Lago event.

These people are running a Gestapo administration, Trump told GOP donors, according to the newspaper. It's the only way they can win.

Biden's re-election campaign blasted the reference.

Trump is once again making despicable and insulting comments about the Holocaust, while attacking law enforcement, celebrating political violence and threatening our democracy, said Democratic campaign spokesman James Singer , in a press release.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The AP did not obtain audio of Trump's speech at the fundraiser.

Earlier in the 2024 campaign, Trump called his political opponents vermin and said migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border were poisoning our country's blood, rhetoric that echoed Adolf's statements Hitler during his authoritarian rule over Germany.

I don't know anything about Hitler, Trump insisted in a December interview with conservative radio. I have no idea what Hitler said other than what I saw on the news. And that's a very, entirely different thing from what I'm saying.

A second person who was at Mar-a-Lago this weekend described to the AP a turbulent lunch during which Trump intertwined his grievances with upbeat encouragement from the Republican Party.

Speaking for at least 90 minutes, Trump promised the gloves would be coming off Biden, the second Republican recalled. At another point, Trump summoned several Republican congressional figures to the stage and talked about the many Republicans vying to be his vice presidential pick.

They stand in line and beg, Trump said, according to one attendee.

Several presumed suitors circulated through the crowd and were given strategic speaking roles or leading panel discussions. Among the most notable, the Republican said, were Republican Senators Tim Scott of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio.

Trump, the person said, praised Rubio and referenced an issue in Florida, referring to a constitutional requirement that the president and vice president not claim the same state as their residence.

Both Rubio and Scott hesitated when asked about their prospects on Sunday talk shows.

On Fox News Sunday, Rubio sidestepped a question about whether he would be willing to move to another state to join the GOP ticket.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was also in attendance, bolstering Trump's support. Johnson coordinated one of the legal challenges to the 2020 election that Trump lost, but the speaker now faces the threat of his own ouster by far-right Republicans led by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

With his time on stage, Johnson said the United States needs a strong man in the White House, an AP attendee told the audience.

Johnson, who often speaks of the need to return to the national security principle of peace through strength, explained the need for a strong and resolute president at a time of conflict across the world, said a person close to the remarks by the speaker. This person was not authorized to publicly discuss Johnson's comments and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Republican National Committee said after the event that the RNC and campaign's joint April fundraising efforts exceeded $76 million, by far the best monthly effort this campaign cycle and a step toward closure of Biden's financial advantage. RNC Chairman Michael Whatley welcomed an uptick in small donors, but the Mar-a-Lago event clearly focused on the party's deepest pockets. At one point, one attendee said, Trump offered an open microphone to anyone who immediately promised a $1 million contribution to the party. Two people finally agreed, the source said.

Additionally, the Times reported that Trump told his audience that Democrats were effectively buying votes through economic safety net programs, while repeating his false claims that U.S. elections were riddled with systemic fraud.

When you're a Democrat, you basically start at 40% because there's civil service, unions and welfare, Trump said, according to the Times. And don't underestimate wellness. They benefit from social assistance to vote, and on top of that they cheat.

Biden's victory was confirmed by multiple recounts in many battleground states, and Trump's claims of fraud were rejected by several state and federal courts, including by the judges he appointed to the bench . Trump's efforts to overturn the election and his role in the Jan. 6 riot by his supporters are the subject of two additional indictments.

Trump is not the first Republican presidential candidate to privately link social programs to Democrats' electoral fortunes. In 2012, then-Republican Party nominee Mitt Romney was filmed at a fundraising event saying that Democrat Barack Obama had an inherent advantage because people he said were not not required to pay federal income taxes.

There are 47% of people who will vote for the president (Obama) no matter what because they depend on the government and believe they are victims, Romney said, adding that my job is not to m worry about these people. I will never convince them that they need to take personal responsibility and take care of their lives.

The Obama campaign, with Biden as vice president, used the comments to bolster Democrats' argument that Romney, a wealthy businessman, was out of touch with most Americans. Obama was re-elected.

___

Mascaro reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-gestapo-biden-nazi-germany-campaign-rhetoric-531691ce92cafc18c810c75740802883 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos