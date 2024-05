Labor to launch new attack videos on 14 years of Tory chaos

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Labor will launch a new series of attack videos branded Conflix as a parody of Netflix to mark what it claims are 14 years of Tory chaos. New Conflix website will launch at 7am on Bank Holiday Monday as Sir Keir Starmer and party campaigners celebrate huge local election gains, including victory for West Midlands mayoralty. The Labor Party said it was proud to share the world's exclusive trailer for Chaos & Decline – a story of 14 years of Tory chaos, told over 5 long seasons. The story begins with the backdrop of a rose garden where David Cameron promised to provide strong, stable and determined leadership. But Labor will highlight what they see as the damaging austerity of the Tory/Lib Dem coalition, which is destroying our public services and creating chaos for workers. The narrative then picks up with the EU referendum, as Cameron's party began to turn inward and called for withdrawal following its Brexit defeat. Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a cabinet meeting (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Archives ) This then follows the transfer of leadership of the Conservative Party to Theresa May and Season 2 is picked up by her attempts to control a party locked in civil war. Labor claims they were too distracted by these internal problems, the NHS winter crisis began to become a permanent feature of our health service and the Windrush scandal broke. The third season, Labor claims, is full of episodes of sleaze and scandal with Boris Johnson's premiership mired in the Covid pandemic and subsequent allegations over party drinks during lockdown. Union complaints: Boris Johnson acted as if he was above the rules. Polls predict lowest Conservative vote share in this Parliament, lower than Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA wire ) Season 4 follows the 49 Days of Liz Truss and her mini-budget while the final series focuses on Rishi Sunak and the party's civil war. Jonathan Ashworth, Labour's Shadow Paymaster General, said: “The Tory chaos over the past 14 years has been like a tragic soap opera with each episode bringing its share of psychodrama, scandals and broken promises. This has a real cost, and it is paid every day by the British people.

