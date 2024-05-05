When Jokowi says he has no problem seeking advice regarding the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet…





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) appointed Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as elected president and vice president for the period 2024-2029 on April 24, 2024. Discussions are now moving towards the formation of a cabinet pending the inauguration of the president and vice-president elected on October 20, 2024.





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would have participated in the preparation of the government cabinet Prabowo-Gibran. Gerindra Party Deputy Chairman Habiburokhman said Jokowi was one of the people most approached by Prabowo and Gibran regarding the names of ministers to be appointed. Also read: Gibran wants to consult Megawati regarding the composition of the cabinet Because, according to him, Prabowo has repeatedly said that Jokowi was his mentor during many internal events. “In principle, Pak Jokowi is definitely one of the people from whom Pak Prabowo asks his opinion the most, I am sure,” said Habiburokhman when meeting at the DPR Building, Senayan, Jakarta on March 26, 2024. Answering once again the question of his involvement in the preparation Cabinet Prabowo-GibranJokowi said other parties can make suggestions as long as they are asked for advice.

He stressed, however, that forming a cabinet is the prerogative of the president-elect. “The cabinet is 100 percent the prerogative of the president. It is permissible to make suggestions, but it is the full right of the president-elect,” Jokowi said during a press release at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta on 3 May 2024. Also read: Jokowi calls preparation of next government Prabowo's prerogative “It doesn't matter if you ask for advice, if you ask for advice. But if you don't ask for advice, go ahead, participate, it's not good,” he stressed. Previously, the palace, through the president's special coordinator, Ari Dwipayana, denied that Jokowi had given his name to become a minister. According to Ari, the appointment of ministers for the next cabinet is the prerogative of the next president. “Regarding the narrative developed by several parties, including the media, which mentions President Jokowi's involvement in the formation of the next cabinet, it should be emphasized that the appointment of ministers in the next cabinet is entirely the prerogative of the president elected after will be inaugurated on October 20, 2024,” Ari said in a written statement on March 25, 2023. Also read: Prabowo reportedly asked the AHY to appoint democratic executives to enter the next cabinet



