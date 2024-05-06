Jokowi visited the PLN booth at PEVS, the CEO explained the readiness of the EV ecosystem







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo accompanied by PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo visited the stand of PT PLN (Persero) at the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Exhibition (PEVS) 2024. Jokowi assessed that the electric vehicle industry in the country has great potential and will continue to grow in the future. . PEVS 2024 was held at JIExpo Kemayoran on May 3 and was attended by PLN, which has full confidence in supporting the development of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country. “This Electric Vehicle Exhibition (PEVS) is very interesting. I saw that there are many types of vehicles, from motorcycles to cars, buses and trucks,” Jokowi said in his official statement , Sunday (5/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Apart from this, Jokowi also said that Indonesia has an electric vehicle production capacity of 1.6 million per year. Currently, what has been successfully produced by Indonesia still reaches around 100,000 people. “For example, for electric motor vehicles, our production capacity is 1.6 million per year. Currently, only about 100,000 have been produced here, which shows that there is still a great opportunity for further development” , he added. PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo responded that the PLN fully supports the government's steps to build an electric vehicle ecosystem. In this case, PLN has started to build infrastructure for electric vehicles, for example by providing charging stations distributed in various regions. “PLN is also innovating to develop 2,000 Pole Mounted SPKLU units spread across Indonesia,” said Darmawan For information, there are currently 1,370 public charging stations for electric vehicles (SPKLU), 9,886 public electric charging stations (SPLU) and 2,182 public electric battery exchange stations (SPBKLU). Darmawan also explained the non-physical infrastructure developed by PLN. In this case, PLN presents the EV Digital Services (EVDS) functionality in the PLN Mobile Super Apps. With this feature, PLN makes it easier for EV users to know where the nearest charging station is, test driving services, request the installation of home charging services, a marketplace for buy EVs and organize long-distance travel plans. The Trip Planner menu will automatically provide recommendations for SPKLU points to pass based on the travel route. The increasingly massive support of the EV ecosystem is reflected in the period of homecoming and return flow during the Eid 1445 AH holiday. Previously, SPKLU was only available in several rest areas on the Trans Sumatra-Java highway. Currently, PLN guarantees that all rest areas have SPKLU. “Public interest in the use of electric vehicles is increasing. Therefore, PLN responds to this need by providing SPKLU facilities at every strategic point and at all tolled rest areas on the return route. high level of public interest is reflected in the increasing number of transactions and electricity consumption of SPKLU,” concluded Darmawan. Watch the video “PLN ensures the return route of the SPKLU, ready to serve electric car users“

