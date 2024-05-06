Yes, he will blame a woman.





Read our continuing coverage of Donald Trump's first criminal trial here.

Last week, members of Donald Trump's defense team made the first serious breach in the prosecution's case in the secret trial of Stormy Daniels. It happened when they had their turn to cross-examine one of the prosecution's witnesses, Daniels' former lawyer, Keith Davidson, who represented the adult film actor from the early stages of this scandal. Trump lawyer Emil Bove hammered Davidson with secretly recorded conversations between Davidson and Trump fixer Michael Cohen. In those conversations, Davidson, who spent much of the week testifying about Cohen's extraordinary efforts to keep Daniels quiet in the days leading up to the 2016 election, appeared to reveal private conversations with his client that described her as trying to extort Trump.

It was from this approach by Davidson that the vision of Trump's ultimate defense in this matter began to take shape. This is not a plot to illegally influence the 2016 election via undeclared in-kind contributions, it appears, Trump's lawyers will say. Instead, it was an assault carried out by a porn star making false accusations and a sleazy lawyer and celebrity extortion artist for a presidential candidate.

This defense will have its advantages and disadvantages. First, the pros: This seems partially supported by some of those audio recordings between Davidson and Cohen that were played to the jury on Thursday. In one of these recordings, taken on March 7, 2018, after the Wall Street Journal broke the hush money story but while all sides were still denying it, Davidson suggests that Daniels had settler remorse and, hypothetically, when you realize you have a lot more weight, you try to adjust it twice.

Even more damning was another recording, this one from April 4, 2018, a few weeks later, in which Davidson suggested that Daniels, who by that time had fired Davidson and hired Michael Avenatti, was lying in her public suggestions that she had been forced to work. regulation.

This transcript of Davidson's side of the conversation, discussing an upcoming interview to be given by Anthony Kotzev, then-boyfriend of Daniels' publicist Gina Rodriguez:

I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came out and said: You know what? Stormy Daniels, she wanted that money more than you can imagine. I remember hearing her on the phone saying, Fuck Keith Davidson. You better sort this damn thing out. Because if he loses this election, and he will lose if he loses this election, we lose all fucking influence. This case is worth zero. And if that happens, I'm going to sue you because you lost this opportunity. So settle the damn thing. It's a far cry from, you know, being bullied and pushed into settling a case.

There is also a third such recording, in which Davidson implies that Avenatti was lying and Daniels was also lying when they claimed she was harassed by an apparent Trump henchman in 2011.

How overwhelming is all of this? It's worth remembering that Davidson and Daniels had split up by this point and Davidson was being portrayed in the press as a bad guy who forced Daniels into a lousy deal, so perhaps it's not surprising that he dumps on Cohen. Yet before even releasing the audio, Bove had bamboozled Davidson by asking if these conversations had ever happened, and getting I don't remember answer after answer after answer. (Davidson also did not recall details of a number of other similar celebrity settlements he allegedly orchestrated following respective sex scandals, involving, among others, Hulk Hogan, Charlie Sheen and Tila Tequila.)

Regardless of Davidson's transparency and unbelievability, this was the first time the defense began to present something that could be compelling to this jury as a reason to vote to acquit. And as a reminder: All the prosecution has to do is convince a juror that the innocent victim here was Trump, a person who the defense claims was the target of an extortion plot by Davidson, a lawyer who came dangerously in the past. close to the line of breaking the law in similar cases. If only one juror is convinced, Trump will have a hung jury (and he will declare it a victory).

Which brings me to the flaws of this defense. The problem is that what it is aimed at is a jury nullification argument, that is, the strategy does not discuss the legal merits of the case but relies on the potential emotions of the jurors to sympathize with Trump and vote for acquittal, despite the evidence.

Another problem for the defense is the narrative it might present outside the courtroom. This approach goes after Daniels in a way that could backfire, making her appear once again to be a victim of Trump's abuse. Given Trump's history with women and the fact that this trial is about whether he cheated on his wife with a porn star months after the first gave birth, tearing Daniels down is not perhaps not the best approach when their client is also a presidential candidate.

But the third, and perhaps most important, problem is that these recordings could actually help refute one of Trump's other major defenses. Remember, the prosecution elevated its charges to the criminal level, specifically because of how it argued that winnings count as campaign finance crimes. One of the responses of former presidents to this claim has been to deny campaign financing. Lawyers say Trump agreed to the hush money deal to protect his family, not to win an election.

The reference to leverage disappearing after a certain date is entirely consistent with a theory that the payments were election-related rather than personal, election law expert Richard Hasen told me. After all, there's no expiration date for a spouse to be upset about an affair.

Indeed, the suggestion that Daniels was maximizing his influence against Trump to receive payment may serve to undermine his credibility, but it does not explain Trump's so-called motivations and actions. Specifically, it does nothing to refute former US media honcho David Pecker's incredibly damning testimony about his plan with Trump to cover up such stories in order to influence the election, based on a meeting from Trump Tower in August 2015 with Trump himself.

The recordings are not just for the defense. The prosecution has its own recordings of Davidson and Cohen that appear much better for its case. The one that played on Thursday, starting October 16, 2017, showed Cohen expressing rage at Trump for his lack of support following what Cohen believed to be his own extreme displays of loyalty in the Stormy Daniels affair. Who else would do this for anyone, who else? Cohen complains. And me? And I can't even tell you how many times he told me, you know, I hate the fact that we did it.

If Cohen takes the stand and can convince the jury that the him in that statement was Donald Trump and the us was him and Trump, it doesn't matter how well the defense is able to portray Stormy Daniels.

