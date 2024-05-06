Tory rebel Braverman urges Sunak to change course after election

Rishi Sunak must change his political course to stay in power because there is no time to change Conservative leaders, Suella Braverman has said following a series of disappointing results in Britain's local elections.

The senior Tory urged Britain's prime minister to move to the right in response to election defeats, which saw a shock Labor victory in the West Midlands mayoralty on Saturday night.

Labour's Richard Parker won against the incumbent Conservative mayor, Andy Street, by just 1,508 votes.

The party also claimed victory in the London mayoral poll, with Sadiq Khan securing a historic third term, with a majority of some 275,000 votes over his Conservative rival Susan Hall.

(PA Charts)

“The plan is not working and I am in despair at these terrible results,” former Conservative interior minister Ms Braverman told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

“I love my country, I care about my party and I want us to win, and I urge the Prime Minister to change course, reflect – with humility – on what voters are telling us and change the plan and the manner in which it is adopted. he communicates and directs us.

Asked if she wanted to see a change in leadership, Ms Braverman said: “I just don't think that's a feasible prospect at the moment, we don't have enough time and it's impossible to someone new to come and change our direction. fortunes to be honest.

“There is no superman or superwoman who can do it.”

Instead, she called on Rishi Sunak to “own” the outcome, adding: “Therefore he must fix it.” »

Among the measures Ms Braverman urged the British Prime Minister to adopt to win back voters are further tax cuts and a cap on legal immigration.

She claimed Tory voters were currently “on strike” and warned: “I speak to many of my colleagues who are privately demoralized and incredibly concerned about the prospects.

“At this rate, we will be lucky to have Conservative MPs in the next election. »

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, a former Conservative minister who submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Sunak in November, suggested that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should return to the front lines of politics to tone down the misfortunes of the party.

Andrea Jenkyns speaking to the media in Westminster (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

She told Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I think now we have to fight Labour, I would like to see real common sense conservatism, honoring our manifesto commitments, I would like to see Boris's return to the frontline of politics, whether it's securing a seat in the next election or being at the center of our election campaign.

Britain's Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the Conservatives still had “everything to fight for” ahead of the general election.

However, he would not allow himself to be drawn into arguments over the future direction of the Conservative party.

Outgoing West Midlands Mayor Mr Street had urged the Prime Minister to ignore calls from Tory rebels to turn to the right after the local election results and instead take a moderate stance.

Asked by Sky News about Mr Street's remarks, Mr Harper said: “What he's talking about there is what I just said.

“He talks about focusing on the priorities of the British people, that’s what you do.”

Mark Harper speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

In a statement released after the attack in the West Midlands, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the result was “disappointing”, but added that he would “continue to work as hard as ever to lead Labour's fight and deliver a future better for our country.

The West Midlands poll, which the Tories were on course to win, was seen as a potential lifeline in an otherwise disastrous set of results for the Tories.

The Prime Minister had hoped a pair of victories – alongside Lord Houchen's Tees Valley mayoral victory – could be enough to fend off backbench Tory rebels.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer hailed the result in the West Midlands as “phenomenal” and “beyond our expectations”.

(PA Charts)

This came after his party dominated municipal elections across England – winning in Liverpool, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

With the announcement of results from the 107 municipal councils that held elections on May 2, Labor won 1,158 seats, an increase of more than 232.

The Liberal Democrats edged out the Conservatives into second place, winning 552 seats, an increase of almost 100.

The Conservatives are close behind with 515 seats, down by almost 400.