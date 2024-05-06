Indonesian President Joko Widodo to bless 'creation of new regency in West Java'





Cirebon online West Java, Bandung – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo has reportedly approved the creation of a new district in West Java covering an area of ​​37,040 km. The candidate for a new district in West Java was approved by President Jokowi because the area is very close to Bandung, 2 hours away. However, previously, the candidate for the new West Java district was discussed with the DPRD and the West Java provincial government, and then reported to the Ministry of Interior and ratified by President Jokowi. The existence of a new regency in West Java is so necessary that President Jokowi has been asked to intervene to approve it immediately. So, which new districts in West Java will President Jokowi approve soon? And one of the new districts that will be created in West Java is North Subang Regency. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil is grateful that North Subang Regency can finally be formed as a new regency in West Java. “Thank God we approved a CDPOB area, namely North Subang Regency,” said Ridwan Kamil. After being approved by the West Java Provincial Government and the DPRD, continued Ridwan Kamil, the North Subang Regency only had to wait for the hammer blow from the Minister of the Interior and President Jokowi before becoming officially a new regency in West Java. North Subang Regency will consist of 15 subdistricts which are included in North Subang Regency, namely: Pusakanagara District Pusakajaya District Pamukan Subdistrict Sukasari District Ciasem District Patokbeusi District Legonkulon District Tambak Dahan District Binong District Pabuaran District Purwadadi District Cikaum District Compreng District Blanakan District Cipunagara District Not only North Subang Regency, President Jokowi also needs to ratify and approve 8 other new regencies in West Java, including: Tasikmalaya South Cianjur South North Garut Sukabumi North South Garut Bogor West Bogor East Western Indramayu This is information regarding President Jokowi reportedly approving the creation of a new district in West Java***.

