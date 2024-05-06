Trump's VP candidates continue to audition to join his ticket, after weekend fundraiser





After spending time with their potential future boss at his Florida home this weekend, many of Donald Trump's running mates hit the Sunday talk show circuit, repeating the former president's doubts about election results and bashing President Joe Biden for his handling of campus protests.

South Carolina Gov. Kristi Noem remained on the defensive after a story about the killing of a dog and a 14-month-old goat on her farm backfired. As CNN reported Friday, sources said Noem was off the shortlist long before the previews were dropped and would not be considered any time soon.

Following a joint Trump-Republican National Committee fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, during which the presumptive GOP nominee brought several of the potential candidates on stage, HouseGOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik , North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio all made high-profile television appearances Sunday as speculation runs rampant over Trump's pick.

Stefanik, who has led Republican efforts to attack college and university presidents over allegations of anti-Semitism, used his Sunday appearance on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures to try to draw a connection between the unrest on the campus and Biden and the Democratic Party.

Today is Joe Biden's Democratic Party, the New York Republican said, referring to scenes of chaos on campuses across the country. And the reality is that's why Republicans continue to vote louder and louder, because we stand for peace and security. We defend the Constitution. We support our ally Israel and strongly condemn anti-Semitism.

Rubio, speaking on Fox News on Sunday, called Biden weak and weak, adding that international students should have their visas revoked if they are caught defacing statues, tearing up American flags and install Palestinian flags.

Scott said Biden has taken too long to condemn anti-Semitism and is pandering to his base.

The reason is partly because his base refuses to let them do it. He's pandering to politics, instead of standing up for fairness and standing up to anti-Semitism, he said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Until last Thursday, when he made his most substantive comments on the protests from the White House, Biden had said little about the unrest. He told reporters at an Earth Day event on April 22 that he condemns anti-Semitism and those who do not understand what is happening with the Palestinians.

As Trump continues to focus on his false claims about election integrity, many of his potential deputies have expressed their own concerns.

Scott declined to say whether he would accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of who wins, saying that ultimately the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump.

President Trump himself has said that he expects this election to be fair, that it is honest, and that he hopes to win. This is what the presidential candidate should expect. And frankly, the American people agree with him. It's a problem that isn't a problem, Scott said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that he would only accept the election results if everything was honest.

Interviewed repeatedly by NBC's Kristen Welker, Scott said, “I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president.” Kristen, you could ask this several times, but I just answered the question at the end of the day.

Burgum, meanwhile, said he believed Biden won the 2020 election, but he falsely claimed there were a large number of irregularities due to changing voting rules during the pandemic. Covid-19. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Tapper presses Trump's potential VP pick for 2020 election

Rubio, who represents the same state where Trump currently lives, was pressed on whether he would be willing to change his residence in order to become vice president.

The 12th Amendment requires electors to vote for at least one candidate from a state different from their own, meaning either Trump or Rubio would have to change state residence in order to garner electoral votes in Florida if Trump chose Rubio for office. role.

Instead of addressing the issue, Rubio used it to return to the subject of Trump's legal battles, attacking those who brought charges against the former president.

Before anyone decides to leave their state, you better make sure you move to a state where there isn't a prosecutor who makes a career out of going after Republicans, because what we see everywhere in the country right now is the militarization of our criminal justice after. Donald Trump, who is now well-documented, Rubio said.

Rubio also tried Sunday to quell speculation that he would be Trump's vice president.

Donald Trump's choice for vice president will be made by one person and that is Donald Trump, and everything else is speculation. And I understand. You know, political reporters have to cover politics and the primaries in six months. So they want to speculate on the vice president question, Rubio told Fox News on Sunday.

Praising his party and those who gathered at the RNC spring retreat with Trump this weekend, Rubiosa said, “The amount of talent we have in the Republican Party is extraordinary. He doesn't just have a lot of choices for VP. He has plenty of choices for the Cabinet. He will have an extraordinary group of talented people who can serve this country in multiple roles.

Noem continued to defend herself after excerpts from her book No Going Back depicted her killing a goat and a 14-month-old dog on her farm, and gave insight into why she might have included anecdote in the book first during his appearance Sunday on CBS Face the Nation.

This is a story that my political opponents have tried to use against me for years. It's well known in South Dakota and it's been well known to other people and I want the truth to be known, Noem said.

In her book, Noem appears to suggest that President Joe Biden's dog Commander should suffer the same fate as Cricket, the working dog she shot.

What would I do if I were president on my first day in office in 2025? Thanks for asking the question. I happen to have a list. The first thing I would do is make sure Joe Biden's dog wasn't anywhere on the field (Commander, say hello to Cricket for me), Noem writes.

Commander, the Biden family's German shepherd, bit Secret Service personnel in 24 separate incidents at the White House and other locations, according to a February CNN report.

The dog was removed from the White House last October.

Joe Biden's dog attacked 24 Secret Service people, Noem said on Face the Nation. So how many people does it take to be attacked and dangerously injured before making a decision about a dog and what to do with it?

CNN reported Friday that while Noem was at one point considered a top contender for Trump's vice presidency, her advisers have been saying for weeks that is no longer the case.

Noem also corrected an error in her book on Sunday, in which she claimed to have met KimJongUn.

I remember my meeting with North Korean dictator Kim JongUn. I'm sure he underestimated me, having no idea of ​​my experience watching bullies (I had been a children's pastor, after all), Noem wrote, according to an excerpt posted on Face the Nation.

When asked specifically if she had met Kim, Noem told CBS, as soon as it was brought to my attention, I definitely made some changes.

I have met many, many world leaders. I have traveled the world, the governor continued, adding that the updated version of the book would be available on Tuesday.

This story has been updated with new reports.

CNN's Casey Gannon and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed reporting.

