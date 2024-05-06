Many of his own people don't even realize it

JAKARTA – Professor at the National University of Singapore, Kishore Mahbubani called President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a genius leader. According to him, almost no one outside the archipelago knows this story. Including the Indonesian people themselves, many of whom have recently felt that their satisfaction with Jokowi's performance has diminished.

“At a time when many wealthy democracies are choosing fraudsters as political leaders, the success of Indonesian President Joko Widodo deserves greater recognition and appreciation. Jokowi provides a model of good governance and should be studied by the entire world,” wrote Mahbubani opening his article. published by Project Syndicate. .

In his writing titled “The Genius of Jokowi,” Mahbubani said Indonesia should be grateful for giving birth to the most effective democratically elected leader in the world today. The story is all the more brilliant because Jokowi managed to manage one of the most difficult countries to govern in the world.

Jokowi, Mahbubani said, did more than govern competently. He set the standard for a new government that should be the envy of other major democracies.

Mahbubani began his argument by saying that Jokowi had succeeded in bridging Indonesia's political divide. He compared Jokowi's success to that of Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election, which still failed to overcome divisions.

Blusukan Jokowi (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

“Biden served as a US senator for 36 years, but he failed to heal America's partisan divisions. On the other hand, the presidential and vice-presidential candidates that Jokowi defeated in his re-election in 2019 – Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno – – are now part of his cabinet,” Mahbubani wrote.

Mahbubani then explained how Jokowi reversed the growth momentum of Islamist parties in Indonesia, in part by being inclusive. He compared Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the growing divisions in his country.

Mahbubani said Jokowi had set a new standard in Indonesian governance. According to him, this makes other democracies envious. “He set the standard for a new government that should be the envy of other major democracies,” Mahbubani said.

But unfortunately, according to Mahbubani, this good news is almost unknown to people outside the archipelago. Likewise, on a national level, the Indonesian people seem ungrateful. This is evident from the survey on the level of satisfaction with the government, which is experiencing a downward trend.

Unsatisfied

The decline in the level of satisfaction with President Jokowi's performance was recorded in the political indicators survey. The public perception survey took place from September 17 to 21 last month.

Indeed, according to Executive Director of Political Indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi, the level of satisfaction with Jokowi's performance is still above 50 percent, or 58.1 percent. But the trend is towards a decline in the satisfaction rate compared to the survey before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you look at the trend, there is a decrease in President Jokowi's satisfaction when the survey was carried out under the conditions of PPKM implementation. There is an impact of PPKM on decreasing satisfaction with the president's performance,” said Burhanuddin.

In the September 2019 survey, the satisfaction level with Jokowi's performance reached 72 percent. Subsequently, this tendency towards satisfaction decreased.

Satisfaction with Jokowi's performance in February 2020 fell to 70 percent, in May 2020 to 66 percent, in February 2021 it fell again to 63 percent, and in July to 59 percent. Burhanuddin considers that the decrease in satisfaction with Jokowi's performance occurred because the community's economic situation deteriorated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jokowi monitors the Patimban port project (Source: Setkab)

“This downward trend is happening because many people have lost their jobs. There has been a decline in people's purchasing power,” Burhanuddin said.

Apart from the level of satisfaction with the government's performance, the issue of anti-criticism of President Jokowi has also been raging recently. Furthermore, Indonesia's democracy index has declined. This appears to contradict Professor Mahbubani's praise of Jokowi as the most effective president in the world, especially in a democratic country.

Democracy is in decline

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which measures the implementation of democratic performance of countries around the world in 2020, shows that Indonesia's democracy index score has decreased. Indonesia's Democracy Index is ranked 64th in the world out of 167 countries with a score of 6.3.

Although Indonesia's ranking is still the same as the previous year, the score has decreased from the previous figure of 6.48. Indonesia ranks fourth in the Southeast Asia region, behind Malaysia, Timor Leste and the Philippines.

The atmosphere of Indonesian democracy seems to be deteriorating as many parties believe that in Jokowi's era, freedom of expression is increasingly restricted. This is evident from the numerous court cases that have ensnared the public for their views.

One of the controversies that perceive Jokowi as “anti-criticism” is Jokowi's mural criticism 404 Not Found. Then there is the matter of Jokowi's meme controversy, The King of Lip Service. And more recently, the controversy over the arrest of a chicken farmer arrested by the police for carrying a poster asking for help in front of Jokowi made an impression on the repressive apparatus of Jokowi's era.

Jokowi's perception of repression was validated by the Indonesian Political Indicators research released in October 2020. The study showed the Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin government's high degree of intolerance towards freedom expression of its citizens.

The survey shows that 57.7 percent of the population agree that the apparatus is increasingly arbitrarily arresting citizens who express political opinions different from those of the government. The survey was conducted among 1,200 respondents by telephone from September 24 to 30, 2020.

“The public sees Indonesia as increasingly undemocratic, the more people are afraid to express their opinions, the more difficult it is for citizens to protest, and the apparatus is seen as more arbitrary, so the Satisfaction with democratic performance is increasingly depressed.” said Executive Director of Indonesian Political Indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi.

