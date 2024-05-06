Modi and Yogi work for your children, says PM in UP, targets opposition over dynastic politics





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya on May 5, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for dynastic political reasons, alleging that these parties were contesting elections to benefit their families and vote banks. SP and Congress members are only doing good to their family or vote bank, Mr. Modi said, addressing an election rally in Etawah supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Shankar Katheria. Speaking about himself and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr. Modi referred to the identity of a bachelor to say that they had no children and worked for your children. Mr. Modi termed the manifesto and slogans of the Congress and SP as lies, and said their aim was also not good. These people (SP and Congress) are trying their best to spread lies about our Constitution and democracy because Modi has discovered their appeasement vote bank politics, the Prime Minister said. Hinting at his humble roots, Mr. Modi said that a chaiwala created a legacy and broke the pattern where only heirs of royal families became prime ministers or chief ministers. The legacy created by Modi is for everyone. I want that in 2047, your son and daughter can also become PM or CM. This chaiwala broke the bad tradition where only the heir apparent of royal families becomes the Prime Minister or CM. In the future, people would say that there was a Prime Minister in the country who was a chaiwala and now even a poor man's son can become chief minister or prime minister, Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister questioned the stand of the SP and Congress on the reservation issue, alleging that the opposition parties wanted to snatch away the constitutionally guaranteed reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). . Our respected scholars who framed the Constitution declared that there would be no reservation based on religion. But Congress and SP want to snatch reservation from backward classes, SC, ST and give it on the basis of religion, Mr. Modi said. In Karnataka, they (Congress) looted most of the 27% reservation that OBCs had. If this is repeated in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, what will happen to the reservation and rights of Mauryas, Yadavs, Jatavs, Shakyas and Kushwahas? said the Prime Minister. Mr. Modi targeted the Congress and other opposition parties for declining the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandirs. These parties (Congress and SP) rejected the invitation to the consecration ceremony. After 500 years, the dream of a grand Ram Mandir is coming true in Ayodhya. When the people of India built such a big temple, forgiving all its (Congress) mistakes by inviting them for the consecration ceremony, these people insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation, Mr. Modi said. Later in the evening, the Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya, his first visit after the consecration ceremony on January 22, where he also held a roadshow and offered prayers to the deity at the grand temple. The entrance of the temple was decorated with flowers and replicas of a bow, arrow and Om symbol were also seen at various places. After performing puja at the grand temple, the Prime Minister took out a two-kilometer tour of the temple town, starting from Sugriva Fort and continuing to Lata Chowk, with thousands of people standing on both sides of the road to welcome him. During the roadshow, Mr. Modi was accompanied by Mr. Adityanath and BJP candidate from Faizabad, Lallu Singh. BJP workers filled the roads of Ayodhya with life-size cutouts of Mr. Modi and Mr. Adityanath. Voting for Faizabad parliamentary segment, under which Ayodhya district falls, will be held in the fifth phase of voting on May 20.

