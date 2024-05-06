Turkey has elevated Hamas' status, forging deeper ties with the designated terrorist group

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent reception of Hamas leaders in Istanbul, coupled with unprecedented support for the jihadist group, underscores Turkey's decision to improve relations with an organization known for carrying out acts of terror against civilians . The move, marked by a significant reference to Turkish history by Erdogan, signals yet another alarming shift in Turkey's foreign policy approach.

Erdogan's characterization of Hamas as resistance fighters, comparing it to Kuvay-i Milliye (Turkish National Forces), an irregular militia crucial in Turkey's war for independence after World War I, marks an important turning point. This comparison not only legitimizes Hamas in the broader Turkish public sphere, but also opens the door to increased support for the jihadist group from Turkish government agencies and affiliated organizations.

I say it here very clearly and explicitly. During the national struggle [for independence] to Türkiye, what Kuvay-i Milliye was to Turkey, Hamas is exactly that. We are of course aware that there is a price to pay for saying this. We know it is difficult to declare truth and goodness in such times. But let the whole world know, understand and understand, President Erdogan said on April 17.

The importance of such a comparison has profound implications for the Turkish psyche. Kuvay-i Milliye was established in 1918 to resist the Allied occupation forces. In two years, it transformed into a regular army, integrating many deserting factions from the Ottoman army, as well as its officers.

The Sultan, held hostage by the invading British forces in Istanbul, was forced to create a new militia known as Kuva-i nzibatiyye (Forces of Order) in opposition to Kuvay-i Milliye. However, this British-backed initiative proved short-lived and ultimately unsuccessful.

The location chosen for such a powerful comparison between Hamas and Kuvay-i Milliye was also significant. Erdogan made the remarks in front of the Turkish Parliament, the very institution that sanctioned the formation of Kuvay-i Milliye, while addressing his party's lawmakers. This was certainly not a spontaneous remark, but rather part of a well-calculated and articulated speech intended to strengthen Hamas' position in Turkey.

Even if I were left alone as Tayyip Erdogan, I would continue to defend the struggle of Palestine, to be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people, and as long as God gives me life, we will continue to do so, continued Erdogan. say. When no one else in the world could speak, we said: “Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a resistance group.” » We supported our Palestinian brothers and sisters in every way possible, especially in the most difficult times. We have mobilized all our resources for Palestine, for the oppressed people of Gaza.

For Erdogan, mentioning Palestine is the same as mentioning Hamas rather than al-Fatah. This characterization places Hamas's rival, Fatah, in a precarious position, indirectly comparing Mahmoud Abbas, chairman of Fatah and president of Palestine, to a captive Ottoman sultan betraying his own people.

It is no secret that Erdogan has long favored Hamas, part of the Muslim Brotherhood network with which Erdogan's Turkish political Islamist network has had close ties for decades, at the expense of Fatah. However, he never went so far as to openly present Abbas's organization as the villain. In the same speech, Erdogan also described Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as the leader of the Palestinian struggle, further undermining Abbas' position.

The move could help Hamas consolidate its influence within Turkey's non-Islamic circles, particularly among left-wing and neo-nationalist blocs traditionally more sympathetic to al-Fatah. In other words, President Erdogan, one of Hamas's main benefactors around the world, has resonated with a wider audience in Turkey and the Turkish bloc of Central Asian countries, by promoting Hamas organization.

Hamas did not neglect the importance of this new comparison and expressed its gratitude to Erdogan, declaring itself honored by such a description.

In the same speech, Erdogan also lamented that some of the measures taken by his government may not be seen or understood in the Turkish and Muslim world, suggesting that covert operations aimed at supporting Hamas have been underway for a long time but not have not been made public.

The second indicator suggesting an improvement in Hamas-Turkey relations was the meeting between Hamas leaders and Turkey's top leaders on April 20. Erdogan himself announced the upcoming visit during his parliamentary speech, where he compared Hamas to Kuvay-i Milliye. “This weekend, the leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest. We will discuss and talk about many things together,” he said. Once again, Abbas was not part of the Turkish president's agenda to promote Palestine as a whole.

The meeting between Hamas and Turkish government leaders took place at President Dolmabahe's office, next to the opulent palace that served as the main administrative center of the Ottoman Empire in the late 19th century. Erdogan was accompanied by his national security, diplomatic and intelligence chiefs to welcome Hamas leaders and discuss the road map for the future.

Hamas leader Haniyeh sat to Erdogan's right, facing Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, former head of Turkey's national intelligence agency MIT, who was seated next to current intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. Both Fidan and Kalin grew up in pro-Iranian Islamist circles during their youth and have close ties to the Iranian mullahs' regime.

The Turkish president's top foreign policy and security advisor, Akif aatay Kl, was also present at the meeting. In a criminal investigation made public in December 2013, Kl was identified as having close ties to Yasin al-Qadi, listed as an al-Qaeda financier on the US Treasury and UN lists for many years, as well as than with his son Muaz al-Qadi. Qadi (Kadolu).

The presidency's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, whom the opposition compares to Joseph Goebbels, the infamous Nazi propaganda minister, was also present. Erdogan's chief advisor for the Middle East and North Africa, Sefer Turan, who has called for the destruction of Israel and denied Israel's right to exist, was also present at the meeting, expressing the conversation.

Erdogan's office released video and photos of the meeting, ensuring that everyone was aware of the meeting between the highest echelons of the Turkish government and the top leaders of Hamas. In the published footage, Erdogan warmly welcomed Haniyeh with a handshake, an arm hug and three kisses on the cheek, intending to convey to the public that he was a dear friend deserving of the deepest respect and the deepest sympathy.

The Turkish president was also generous with his time as the closed-door meeting lasted two and a half hours. Statements released by the president's office after the meeting said Erdogan pledged to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinians and explained a series of sanctions taken by Turkey against Israel.

Asked during a press briefing about his meeting with Haniyeh, Erdogan did not give details. “Let’s leave the agenda between Mr. Haniyeh and me and proceed accordingly,” he said.

However, the speech he delivered on April 26, during the fifth conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q), provided some clues. LP4Q is a Muslim Brotherhood project created in October 2015 in Istanbul by Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar, a member of the Yemeni Muslim Brotherhood, who resides in Turkey. Al-Ahmar has established several companies in Turkey, promotes Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, and enjoys protection and support at the highest levels of the Erdogan government.

Erdogan has vowed to defend Palestine, hailed Hamas fighters as courageous sons of Palestine and called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a butcher, a pharaoh and a Nazi. He called for the annihilation of the Zionists, saying: “Oh Netanyahu, this is my prayer: O Allah, manifest your name al-Qahhar and bring total destruction to these Zionists, starting with Netanyahu. »

“We will continue to consider Hamas, which defends its homeland against the occupiers, as our brothers, as the Kuvay-i Milliye of Palestine,” he said. “We will courageously speak this truth on every platform, to the best of our abilities. We will not hesitate to support the noble and honorable resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza in the Palestinian cause with our voices, our words, our prayers and our humanitarian assistance, using all available means. »

Recalling his recent meeting with Hamas leaders, the Turkish president said: “I clearly expressed our resolute position on this issue to the Hamas political leaders I met last week. I told them very clearly that we share the pain of our brothers and sisters who lost their sons, daughters, grandchildren and loved ones in the Israeli attacks.

Erdogan stressed that he would never give up his support for Hamas, saying he would stand by Hamas until the end. “We set out on this sacred path wearing our shrouds, which means we are ready to die. We have dedicated our lives to this sacred path. Throughout our half-century political career, we have never hesitated to pay the price,” he said.

This process has revealed how the Zionist network has taken over the economy, commerce, media, art, cinema, thought, academia and much more. … It has become very clear over the past seven months how Zionism has created a terrifying climate of intimidation in almost all areas, sowing fear among politicians, engaging in blackmail and keeping states under pressure.

Many Hamas figures, including some senior leaders, reside and operate in Turkey with the protection and support of the Erdogan government. The Turkish intelligence agency MIT provided protective information to some Hamas leaders and played a role in establishing the Hamas leadership headquarters in Istanbul.

Although some Hamas front companies have been sanctioned by the United States, they continue to conduct their business activities and have unhindered access to the Turkish financial and banking system. Additionally, some Hamas officials changed their names in Turkey after acquiring citizenship to conceal their identity.