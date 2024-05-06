Boris Johnson sacks snake Michael Gove as he vows to fight on

Boris Johnson dismissed a senior minister Michael Gove after the leveling secretary told him he had lost the support of the Conservative Party and should now resign.

The Prime Minister refuses to resign and will continue to fight, his allies say, after confrontations at Number 10 with senior ministers who pleaded with him to accept the game is over.

Mr Gove privately told Mr Johnson it was time to resign as prime minister during a meeting earlier on Wednesday. The independent understand.

Calling Mr Gove a snake, a No10 source told the BBC you can't have a snake who isn't with you in any of the big debates and then happily tells the press the leader has to go .

Mr Johnson told ministers he remained, The independent was told by a senior ally, with Number 10 making it clear he would stay until he is forced out by another vote of confidence.

The prime minister also reminded ministers that 14 million people had voted for him, saying the party should take that mandate away from them.

James Duddridge, the Prime Minister's parliamentary private secretary, told Sky News: The Prime Minister is in good spirits and will continue to fight. He has a 14 million mandate and a lot to do for the county.

A key ally of the Prime Minister said The sun: If the party wants to overthrow the elected will of the people, it must dip its hands in blood.

The message of defiance sparked a new round of resignations and calls for the prime minister to step down. Simon Hart resigned as Welsh secretary, while Ed Argar resigned as assistant health secretary, saying change was needed.

Attorney General Suella Braverman also said it was time to take on Mr Johnson, before daring No 10 to sack her. I don't want to resign because I have this duty, she told ITV. Plague.

Ms Braverman also said she would put her name in the ring if there was a leadership contest.

Following Mr Goves' dismissal, Conservative MP Danny Kruger announced he was resigning from his role as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) in the Upgrading Department, followed by the resignation of James Dalys as PPS at the ministry Work and Pensions.

house secretary Come Pateltransportation secretary Grant ShappsWelsh secretary Simon Hart and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis were seen heading to Number 10 on Wednesday evening.

Ms Patel told Mr Johnson he had lost the support of MPs during his discussion with the Prime Minister. The Home Secretary told him the majority view in the parliamentary party was that his term at Number 10 had expired.

Mr Shapps is believed to have told Mr Johnson he was unlikely to win another vote of confidence and would instead have to set a timetable for leaving on his own terms.

Business Secretary Quasi-Quarteng also allegedly told Mr Johnson he should leave.

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The powerfull 1922 Committee Tory backbenchers have backed away from threatening to immediately change party rules to allow another vote of confidence in Boris Johnson.

The group decided it would be unfair to abandon the 12-month grace period currently enjoyed by the Prime Minister before committee elections could take place on Monday.

However, a source within the committee said the group does not expect Mr Johnson to remain in power until Monday, after a group of ministers visited Number 10 to tell the Prime Minister that it was time to leave.

Despite the lack of agreement on a rule change, the chairman of the 1922 committee Mr Graham Brady reportedly visited Downing Street to offer sound advice on Wednesday evening.

Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke said nominations for the 1922 Committee would close at midday on Monday, before a vote would take place between 2pm and 4pm on Monday, with results soon after.

It would then be up to a new committee to decide whether to change the rules to propose a new vote of confidence, which currently can only take place in 2023 after the prime minister narrowly survived last month's vote.

Mr Johnson would be expected to be defeated in such a vote if he manages to hang on until next week after dozens of Tory MPs turned against him or spoke out against him for the first time in the last 24 hours.

Mr Shelbrooke later told Sky News it was only a matter of time before Mr Johnson leaves Number 10.

More than 40 resignations of ministers, collaborators and special envoys followed the sensational release of Rishi Sunak And Sajid Javid of the cabinet Tuesday evening.

There had been speculation that the 1922 Committee could make an immediate change to the rules after senior members of the group spoke in Parliament on Wednesday.

Robert Halfon, who is a member of the 1922 Committee and has remained loyal until this week, said: If there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change.

Senior Conservative MP Gary Sambrook received a round of applause from the Labor benches after calling on Mr Johnson to resign from PMQs.

Mr. Sambrooke, executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, accused Mr. Johnson of trying to blame other people for their mistakes and told him directly: take responsibility and resign.

Sajid Javid called on his former cabinet colleagues to oust the embattled Tory leader, telling the Commons he resigned because he concluded the prime minister was the problem and would not change.