Politics
President Jokowi cycled in Sudirman-Thamrin area on Sunday morning
Using his wooden bicycle, the President, who left Merdeka Palace around 06:40 WIB, immediately cycled along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin to the Hotel Indonesia (HI) roundabout.
Published on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 10:40 a.m. WIB
On Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, a number of Jakarta residents gathered at the motor vehicle-free zone along Jalan Jenderal Sudirman to MH Thamrin, Jakarta. In this neighborhood, residents enjoy their vacations by exercising with their families.
President Joko Widodo also did not miss the sporting moment on Sunday morning. Using his wooden bicycle, the President, who left Merdeka Palace around 06:40 WIB, immediately cycled along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin to the Hotel Indonesia (HI) roundabout.
On the way to the HI roundabout, many residents greeted the president by shouting his name. At the HI roundabout, the president also slowed his bike to greet and take selfies with residents.
Aufa, one of the Jakarta residents who had the opportunity to greet President Jokowi directly, shared his story. He didn't expect that he would be able to meet the president on today's Car Free Day (HBKB) or Car Free Day (CFD).
I was confused when I sat down, then when it was over it was really busy. “I thought in the photo with TJ, suddenly there was Mr. President,” Aufa said.
Likewise, Dimas, one of the residents who took advantage of Sunday morning at the HI roundabout, was also surprised by the presence of the Head of State there. In Dimas' eyes, the figure of President Jokowi seems simple, mingling with the community to exercise together.
The father is a simple person, very kind and who loves his people. The proof is that he also participated in activities with his own collaborators who jumped straight into CFD this morning, he said.
He also expressed his pleasure at being able to meet President Jokowi. “The feeling is really happy and very happy,” Dimas continued.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
