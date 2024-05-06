Russia places Zelensky on its wanted list





RUSSIA has placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on its wanted list, Russian state media reported on Saturday. President Zelensky and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, were on the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list on unspecified criminal charges. Poroshenko served as Ukrainian president from 2014 to 2019. Also on the list is the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, General Oleksandr Pavlyuk. Russian officials did not immediately clarify the allegations against any of them. With the inclusion of other non-Russian citizens from former Soviet states, the list implies an assertion of extraterritorial authority over other countries similar to that often claimed by the United States. In an online statement released the same day, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismissed the inclusion of President Zelensky as evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda. Russia's wanted list also includes dozens of officials and lawmakers from Ukraine and NATO countries. Among them is Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia, a member of the European Union and another former Soviet republic, who has advocated more military aid to kyiv and tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russian officials said in February that Mr. Kallas was wanted because of Tallinn's efforts to remove Soviet-era monuments to Red Army soldiers. NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland also demolished monuments commemorating the Red Army's contribution to the liberation of these countries. Russia has laws that criminalize the rehabilitation of Nazism and, in particular, punish the desecration of war memorials. Also on the Russian list are ministers from Estonia and Lithuania, as well as the International Criminal Court prosecutor who last year prepared an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges. Moscow has also accused Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, of what it considers terrorist activities, including Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian infrastructure. Moscow designated denazification, demilitarization and decommunization as its three war goals when it invaded Ukraine in 2022. The denazification claim refers to the influence of neo-Nazi groups on the Ukrainian government and in the armed forces and to demilitarization to end its association with NATO. Decommunization is generally interpreted to mean the redrawing of its borders, defined during the Soviet era.

