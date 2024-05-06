Trump campaign courts donors at Florida retreat, claims Biden runs 'Gestapo administration'





PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Trump campaign told donors at a private GOP retreat in Palm Beach, Fla., that $76 million was raised in April between the campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to two sources present during the briefing.

The retreat was attended by wealthy GOP donors and potential vice presidential candidates Donald Trump is considering, including Senators Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and JD Vance, Representative Elise Stefanik, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and the South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Guests were transported to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club from the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach to hear the former president's remarks Saturday. He attacked the criminal charges against him and the prosecutors who charged him, according to a source in the room. Trump called special counsel Jack Smith “deranged” and an “evil thug,” according to another person in the room.

“Once I was indicted, I said, 'Holy shit, I just got indicted. Me. I was indicted,'” the former president said.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press during his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 3, 2024 in New York. Curtis Means/Getty Images

Trump said Mr. Biden is “running a Gestapo administration,” against him, according to the person at the fundraiser.

“And that’s the only thing they have,” Trump added. “It's the only way they can win, in their opinion, and in fact it's killing them. But I don't mind.”

These quotes were previously reported by the New York Times.

In response to Trump's comments, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement: “Instead of echoing the appalling rhetoric of fascists, having lunch with neo-Nazis and stirring up Debunked conspiracy theories that cost the lives of brave police officers, President Biden is bringing America. bringing people together around our shared democratic values ​​and the rule of law – an approach that has delivered the greatest reduction in violent crime in 50 years. »

There was also a panel with GOP Senate candidates Bernie Moreno of Ohio, Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

In a closed-door briefing by top campaign officials and pollsters, donors were told that, based on internal polling, the campaign could be competitive in Minnesota and Virginia, two states that opted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Mr. Biden in 2020.

Neither state is considered a battleground in 2024. Mr. Biden won Minnesota by about 7 points in 2020, and the state has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972. L The gap in 2020 was even wider in Virginia, where Mr. Biden won by 10 points, although the state elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor the following year.

Republicans are not the only ones to direct their choices towards less obvious states. Mr. Biden's campaign and Democrats have begun campaigning more aggressively in Florida, which Trump won by about 3 points in 2020.

The fundraising numbers announced Saturday by the Trump campaign and the RNC to donors come as the Trump campaign attempts to close the fundraising gap with Democrats, who had a financial advantage of more than $25 million. dollars in early April.

A senior Trump adviser said fundraising “exceeded all goals” for the month.

The numbers cannot be independently confirmed by CBS until later this month, when campaigns and political groups are required to file their monthly reports with the Federal Election Commission.

At Friday night's dinner, attended by many senators, guests were served baby green salad, beef tenderloin and scallops, and key lime pie, according to a copy of the menu obtained by CBS . Saturday night, guests received coconuts marked “Trump 47” as a dessert option.

