Jacob Rees-Mogg rejects grumpy criticism as leading Tories back PM

Boris Johnson has been defended by a handful of senior ministers despite growing anger from his own MPs over his humiliating admission that he attended a “bring your own alcohol” rally in May 2020 while the country was in lockdown.

The Prime Minister is clinging to his political life and some senior conservatives are calling on him to resign.

In a statement to a packed but silent House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson apologized for attending the event but said he believed it was a professional event. Downing Street said it had never received an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and make the most of the good weather.

But in a sign of growing Tory anger, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for his resignation while another MP, Sir Roger Gale, branded the prime minister a walking dead man and said his position was untenable.

Crucially, the deputy chairman of the powerful Tory 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, William Wragg, also said Johnson should step down before the findings of the inquiry into a series of alleged parties in Number 10 were are made public. He also called Johnson's position “untenable.”

However, after 48 hours in which public support from colleagues was conspicuously lacking, some senior ministers finally raised their heads above the parapet, insisting the prime minister's apology was enough to save his skin .

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the House leader, said Johnson had gotten it right “over and over and over again”.

He dismissed opinion polls suggesting Johnson should resign, saying Tory MPs who called for the prime minister to leave were still unhappy.

Johnson now faces multiple calls for his resignation (PA)

He said: These are people who have never really supported the Prime Minister, so you would expect them to be relatively grumpy, which is therefore not surprising.

Nadine Dorries, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid also backed the apology on Twitter, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told TV channels Mr Johnson would be in office for many years.

It will be necessary to see whether this will be enough to prevent a sufficient number of letters of censure against Johnson being sent by MPs. Fifty-four MPs are expected to write to the 1922 Committee to make a leadership challenge possible and a small number of them are believed to have already made proposals.

Johnson apologizes

During his bruising appearance in the House of Commons, Johnson apologized in various forms 12 times during the party using the word apology once, apologize seven times and regret four times.

He told MPs he spent 25 minutes in the garden of Number 10 with others after an email was sent by his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting people to “bring their own beverage”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement before Prime Minister's Questions. (PENNSYLVANIA)

He admitted there were things “we didn't do well” but added he didn't realize the event, which was reportedly attended by around 30 people, was a party.

Upon entering the party, Johnson said he “thought it was a professional event,” but added: In hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside . I should have found another way to thank them.

I should have recognized that even if it could be said that this technically fell within the guidelines, there are millions and millions of people who simply wouldn't see it that way, people who have suffered terribly , people who have been prohibited from meeting their loved ones. inside or outside, and to them and to this House, I offer my most sincere apologies.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer slammed the apology, calling it ridiculous and insulting, and calling on Johnson to resign.

He said: “And there it is. After months of deceit and deceit, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has finally lost his way.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the Prime Minister to resign after admitting he attended a party at Number 10.

“His defense that he didn't realize he was at a party is so offensive to the British public. “Will he now do the decent thing and resign?”

All I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her investigation into that day and several others so that all the facts can be established.

Downing Street refused to say whether his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds had attended the gathering, whether Mr Johnson had noticed tables laden with food and drinks or whether he had brought his own bottle into the garden.

An internal investigation was launched into the event, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

On Monday, ITV News published an email sent by Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's private secretary, inviting 100 Downing Street workers, including the Prime Minister, to an after-work gathering on May 20, 2020.

They were asked to “bring their own drink” but took place at a time when the UK was under strict rules which only allowed people to meet in pairs in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus. COVID-19.

About 30 people reportedly attended the party, including Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Just an hour before the party, Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary, held a press conference in Downing Street to remind people that gatherings were still banned.

