Politics
Jacob Rees-Mogg rejects grumpy criticism as leading Tories back PM
Watch: Boris Johnson admits he went to No10 party during lockdown
Boris Johnson has been defended by a handful of senior ministers despite growing anger from his own MPs over his humiliating admission that he attended a “bring your own alcohol” rally in May 2020 while the country was in lockdown.
The Prime Minister is clinging to his political life and some senior conservatives are calling on him to resign.
In a statement to a packed but silent House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson apologized for attending the event but said he believed it was a professional event. Downing Street said it had never received an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and make the most of the good weather.
But in a sign of growing Tory anger, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for his resignation while another MP, Sir Roger Gale, branded the prime minister a walking dead man and said his position was untenable.
Crucially, the deputy chairman of the powerful Tory 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, William Wragg, also said Johnson should step down before the findings of the inquiry into a series of alleged parties in Number 10 were are made public. He also called Johnson's position “untenable.”
However, after 48 hours in which public support from colleagues was conspicuously lacking, some senior ministers finally raised their heads above the parapet, insisting the prime minister's apology was enough to save his skin .
Jacob Rees-Mogg, the House leader, said Johnson had gotten it right “over and over and over again”.
He dismissed opinion polls suggesting Johnson should resign, saying Tory MPs who called for the prime minister to leave were still unhappy.
He said: These are people who have never really supported the Prime Minister, so you would expect them to be relatively grumpy, which is therefore not surprising.
Nadine Dorries, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid also backed the apology on Twitter, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told TV channels Mr Johnson would be in office for many years.
It will be necessary to see whether this will be enough to prevent a sufficient number of letters of censure against Johnson being sent by MPs. Fifty-four MPs are expected to write to the 1922 Committee to make a leadership challenge possible and a small number of them are believed to have already made proposals.
Johnson apologizes
During his bruising appearance in the House of Commons, Johnson apologized in various forms 12 times during the party using the word apology once, apologize seven times and regret four times.
He told MPs he spent 25 minutes in the garden of Number 10 with others after an email was sent by his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting people to “bring their own beverage”.
He admitted there were things “we didn't do well” but added he didn't realize the event, which was reportedly attended by around 30 people, was a party.
Upon entering the party, Johnson said he “thought it was a professional event,” but added: In hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside . I should have found another way to thank them.
I should have recognized that even if it could be said that this technically fell within the guidelines, there are millions and millions of people who simply wouldn't see it that way, people who have suffered terribly , people who have been prohibited from meeting their loved ones. inside or outside, and to them and to this House, I offer my most sincere apologies.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer slammed the apology, calling it ridiculous and insulting, and calling on Johnson to resign.
He said: “And there it is. After months of deceit and deceit, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has finally lost his way.
“His defense that he didn't realize he was at a party is so offensive to the British public. “Will he now do the decent thing and resign?”
All I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her investigation into that day and several others so that all the facts can be established.
Downing Street refused to say whether his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds had attended the gathering, whether Mr Johnson had noticed tables laden with food and drinks or whether he had brought his own bottle into the garden.
Watch: Boris Johnson's previous claims he followed the rules every step of the way
An internal investigation was launched into the event, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
On Monday, ITV News published an email sent by Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's private secretary, inviting 100 Downing Street workers, including the Prime Minister, to an after-work gathering on May 20, 2020.
They were asked to “bring their own drink” but took place at a time when the UK was under strict rules which only allowed people to meet in pairs in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus. COVID-19.
Learn more: “He must resign today”: calls are growing for Boris Johnson to resign following the “BYOB evening”
About 30 people reportedly attended the party, including Johnson and his wife Carrie.
Just an hour before the party, Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary, held a press conference in Downing Street to remind people that gatherings were still banned.
Watch: Bereaved families react to Downing Street party allegations
|
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-apologises-for-attending-byob-party-downing-street-120833592.html%3Fncid%3Dother_sgnewstele_ecrrmd5rec8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jacob Rees-Mogg rejects grumpy criticism as leading Tories back PM
- ABC News President Kim Godwin absent from network
- 'Michael Cohen is salivating for the defense': the lawyer who may testify next in the Trump trial
- Another mild earthquake was detected 16 miles southwest of Tremonton
- Actor Bernard Hill, Captain of the Titanic and King of the Rohirrim in Lord of the Rings, Dies at 79
- Is the newest Arena Football League already collapsing?
- Giorgio Armani Men Spring 2022
- Does Google Assistant only work with one Google Nest device? – Installation
- EU chief to call for 'fair' competition in China in talks with Xi Jinping
- Trump campaign courts donors at Florida retreat, claims Biden runs 'Gestapo administration'
- PM Modi: Me and Yogi work for your children, Congress and SP for the dynasty | Election news
- Jokowi inaugurates training for specialist doctors in hospitals, free and paid