Donald Trump Calls Himself a Good Luck Charm While Lando Norris Shows Respect to Former President





Lando Norris said former US President Donald Trump called himself a “lucky charm” after securing his first victory on Sunday.

Norris took his first Formula 1 victory in style after moving from sixth to first at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, capitalizing on a safety car to stop at just the right moment before pulling away from Max Verstappen in the second half of the race.

Lando Norris: Donald Trump called himself a 'lucky charm' after his first F1 victory

Norris admitted his relief after taking his first Formula 1 victory in the 110th attempt on Sunday, and his 16th time on the podium was his first on the top step.

But the McLaren garage received a high-profile visitor when the former president was introduced to its surroundings ahead of the race, with McLaren chosen to represent Formula 1 for his visit to the Miami paddock.

Trump is vying to win back the presidency this year, but he is also currently in court fighting 34 criminal charges in New York, all of which he denies.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 Calendar: When is the next F1 race and where will it take place?

F1 2024: head-to-head race statistics between teammates

When asked after the race what he thought of Trump's presence in the McLaren garage, Norris told reporters in Miami: I didn't see him in the garage to be honest, I was busy to prepare for the race.

But he saw me afterwards and he came over to congratulate me, so I guess it's an honor, because any time you have someone like that, it must be an honor for you – for him to come to you, take time for him. life to pay tribute to you for what you have done.

He said he was my lucky charm because it was my victory, so I don't know if he's going to come to other races now. But yes, there are a lot of special people, nice people who came here this weekend.

Donald is someone you have to have a lot of respect for, in many ways, and for anyone like him who recognizes what you can go out and do, and recognizes the work ethic that goes into it, you have to be grateful for that, and I was.

So here is. Cool moment, and that's it.

Read next: Miami Grand Prix: Lando Norris ends long wait for first F1 victory after Max Verstappen disaster

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.planetf1.com/news/donald-trump-lando-norris-miami-lucky-charm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos