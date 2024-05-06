Politics
How Putin is merging Ukraine and the Middle East
It is the author who believed that geography takes revenge and that we must think about war, it is the only way to prepare. Kathimerini met with prominent geopolitical analyst Robert Kaplan, Robert Strausz-Hupe Chair at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), in the library of the 9th Delphi Economic Forum after his speech. Robert Kaplan joins the group of analysts who agree that we have long been experiencing a global shift in the balance of power, and he wryly declares that this shift is now making headlines.
We have a war in Ukraine, which is the largest war in Europe since 1945. It is much larger than the wars of the 1990s in the Balkans, which were between minor powers and essentially only energized Western elites. These wars have not really penetrated Western public opinion.
Today, he explains, we obviously have the war in Gaza, and we also have the continued growth of arms in Asia with the purchase of high-end missile submarines. So there is no international community and there is a balance of power between many states and regions, and most of the time this balance works peacefully. But other times it doesn't work or someone miscalculated, leading to violence. And I think that's where we are right now. But to think that there is an international community is almost like saying that the UN can manage the world or something, which cannot happen.
Kaplan points out that the confrontation between Israel and Iran brings Russia to Iran's side in the Middle East, because previously Putin had a very balanced policy between Israel and its neighbors. As the author says, [Benjamin] Netanyahu boasted about the quality of his relations with [Vladimir] Poutine. But that has changed since the war in Ukraine. Russia has discovered a new use of Iran, as in the international landscape [Putin] merges the Middle East with Europe, that is, the war in Ukraine with the conflict in the Middle East and makes it more of a global struggle.
Regarding Turkey, Kaplan explains the consequences of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's long stay in power. Imagine if Donald Trump had ruled America for 22 years, he points out, what would be the state of the Justice Department and the State Department? Erdogan has truly handicapped many Turkish institutions. However, it was weakened in recent elections, and we can hope for a post-Erdogan world. The question is: what will Turkey look like the next day? Will institutions be so weak that we will have a very unstable democracy? Or will it recover very quickly under the leadership of a dynamic leader? I don't know, but it's clear that we need to start thinking about a post-Erdogan world.
Kaplan believes that Erdogan has followed a neo-Ottoman policy in the Middle East. Moreover, Turgut Ozal, who is the true inventor of neo-Ottomanism, did the same. It could be argued that Erdogan has done a terrible job in this area because he has aligned himself not with moderate Sunni Arab regimes, but with radical elements. You know, it's ironic to say, but Erdogan doesn't have many friends in the Arab world, despite his outreach efforts, because he made the mistake of aligning himself with radical forces.
I remember a time, he said, in the 1980s, when I lived in Greece, when Greece and Israel had terrible relations under [Andreas] Papandreou. It was almost like two enemy countries. And that era is over and it has something to do with natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean.
What will change in Europe and the Middle East if Trump's re-election predictions are confirmed? If Trump returns, implementing just one of these positions will weaken Europe. He will not be a consistent and dynamic supporter of Europe as all American administrations have been. Europeans are already starting to count on a possible victory for Trump. This can be seen in the additional aid provided to Ukraine. Talk about increasing their defense budgets, talk about further integrating their armed forces. It is above all a question of evaluating a possible victory for Trump.
