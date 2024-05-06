Politics
Farmer confidence low after perfect storm of bad weather
Confidence among farmers in England and Wales has collapsed to an all-time low, with more than four-fifths saying they have been negatively affected by months of wet weather, industry leaders have warned.
All areas of agriculture, animal husbandry, poultry, horticulture and dairy expect a decrease in their production over the next year, according to a survey by the National Farmers Union (NFU).
Nearly 800 member farmers and producers were surveyed between November 21 and January 5 about the challenges they face and their expectations for the coming year.
The results released Monday show that short- and medium-term farmer confidence for next year and the next three years will be at their lowest level since the annual survey began in 2010.
Farmers and ranchers have been particularly pessimistic about both.
Relentless wet conditions in autumn played a big role, according to the NFU, with 82 per cent of those surveyed saying their farming businesses had suffered negative impacts.
But since January, heavy rain and storms have continued to hit the UK until April, meaning the results would likely be worse if the survey was carried out today.
Tom Bradshaw, president of the NFU, said the extreme weather conditions were part of a perfect storm of events coming together.
“I don’t think anyone can underestimate the impact that the last 18 months of exceptional weather conditions have had,” he said.
These conditions have compounded other problems for English and Welsh farmers, such as rising costs, inflationary pressures, labor shortages and cheaper imports, he said.
The survey results suggest that the largest proportion of farmers see the phasing out of the old EU basic payment scheme towards new subsidy schemes as an issue which will have a negative impact on their businesses in 2024.
Close behind is the issue of high input costs such as fuel and fertilizer, which ranked first in last year's survey.
At the same time, concerns about the producer prices that farmers receive for their products before transportation costs have jumped 10 percentage points this year.
The NFU warned that ultimately many farming businesses are at risk this year, citing Office of National Statistics figures that more than 8,000 farms were lost between 2019 and 2023.
Its survey finds that 65 percent of farmers said their profits are falling or their business may not survive, up from 50 percent last year.
Confidence has collapsed after months of devastating floods, unsustainable production costs and low market returns, and against a backdrop of reduced agricultural support as we transition to a new domestic agricultural policy and associated agricultural support , said Mr. Bradshaw.
Any business owner knows that without trust and regular cash flow, their business will struggle to reinvest and remain viable.
Experts have recently warned that falling yields of major crops could lead to higher food prices if losses cannot be made up with imports from a stronger global commodity market.
But Mr Bradshaw argued that relying on imports is naive at best and foolish at worst, as the climate crisis becomes a growing risk to food systems globally.
Britain cannot afford to lose its ability to feed itself, he said.
In its manifesto for the general election, the union outlined solutions that political parties should adopt to combat the loss of farmers' confidence and safeguard local food production.
These include fairly rewarding farmers for their role in mitigating flood risks, smoothly transitioning to new environmental programs open to all farmers, and ensuring food production businesses are profitable in the long term .
The union is also calling on politicians to establish minimum standards to promote fair and functioning supply chains and to establish fundamental production standards that apply to agri-food imports.
Mr Bradshaw said: “Farmers bear the risk within the supply chain and with the huge volatility we have seen in input and product price markets in recent years.
This risk is simply becoming too high for many businesses and we now need to put in place a solid foundation that will support our food production for the future.
Asked about his members' voting sentiment, he said the rural vote was still up for grabs, adding that people were looking for policies that would support profitable food production.
Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer said: I pay tribute to all our farmers and their hard work to put food on our tables, day in and day out.
Supporting UK farmers remains at the heart of this Government's approach, from maintaining the 2.4 billion annual budget, to ensuring fairness in our supply chains and launching the largest subsidy offer ever given to farmers in 2024.
Our farmers faced one of the wettest periods on record in England, and I have seen first-hand the impact it has had.
The Farming Recovery Fund provides support to farmers to help them recover from uninsurable losses and we are exploring how we can expand the program and improve support for those affected.
I will continue to listen and work with farmers to determine what additional support can be offered during this difficult time.
