Turkish President Erdogan says he will block Finland and Sweden's NATO applications, saying they harbor 'terrorist organizations'





The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO hit an obstacle on Friday.

Turkey's president said he would not accept membership from either country, saying they harbor “terrorist organizations.”

All current NATO members must agree to any new nation joining the alliance. The Turkish president has hinted that he will try to prevent Sweden and Finland from joining NATO. Sweden and Finland are expected to soon apply to join the military alliance, a development prompted by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he did not support plans for the two countries to become members of NATO. “We are following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we do not have a positive opinion,” he said. according to Reuters. “As Turkey, we do not want to repeat similar mistakes. Moreover, the Scandinavian countries are havens for terrorist organizations,” Erdogan said. Turkey has accused Western governments like Sweden of support terrorists due to their support for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF is an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias formed in 2015 and which is the West's main partner in the fight against ISIS. The SDF's dominant fighting force is the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. US government support for the SDF in the campaign against ISIS also generated tensions with Turkey. Any decision on NATO enlargement requires unanimous agreement of current members, meaning that if Turkey does not approve their membership, any application will be suspended. Erdogan's apparent opposition to Finland and Sweden's NATO membership is sure to come under fire from other members of the alliance, at a time when relations between Turkey and the West, particularly with the United States, are already tense. The Turkish leader's autocratic leadership style and his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Turkey purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-missile defense system, has generated a thorny dynamic between Washington and Ankara. That of President Joe Biden formal recognition of the Armenian genocide Last year also angered Erdogan, and Turkey warned the move created a “deep wound” in relations. No other NATO member has expressed opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the military alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said both countries would be welcome in the alliance. with open arms. The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO would represent one of the most significant consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and would mark a radical change in policy for both countries. During the Cold War, Finland and Sweden remained neutral or militarily non-aligned. They became NATO partner countries after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but failed to achieve full membership. But Russia's war in Ukraine caused a rapid transition to NATO membership in both countries. Recent polls in Finland and Sweden have shown record levels of support for joining the alliance. “Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a statement on Thursday. add“We hope that the national steps still necessary to make this decision will be taken quickly in the coming days.” Russia has warned both countries against joining the alliance, threatening a military response. Great Britain security agreements signed with the two countries earlier this week to strengthen their defenses against Russia as they prepare to join NATO. The Finnish president, during a press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, explicitly blamed Russia on Helsinki's NATO aspirations. “You’re the one who caused that look in the mirror,” Niinisto said. Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/turkeys-president-erdogan-signals-hell-124832554.html

