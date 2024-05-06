Improve the status of teachers

When former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the 2019 election with a landslide, he pledged to improve the social status of millions of Britons who struggle to prosper due to financial difficulties and low levels of welfare. insufficient education. Like most politicians, he knew that the quality of the education system constitutes an essential factor in personal and societal success.

However, what makes an education system effective remains a matter of debate among educators, politicians and business leaders. As long as a country's efforts to improve the achievement levels of its students remain unclear, the chances of success in modernizing its education system will be minimal.

There is no shortage of concrete initiatives taken by educators and politicians to improve the tools teachers need to transmit their knowledge to their students. Well-maintained schools, modern IT equipment and investments in education through the scholarship system are undoubtedly tools that help motivate teachers and students to achieve better results. However, few people support the need to involve the teaching profession more effectively by making it accountable for its results.

Teachers are among the most undervalued professionals in most Western societies. They are often wrongly portrayed as enjoying benefits that other professionals do not enjoy, such as long vacations and short teaching hours. But this is only a caricature of reality. Levels of job satisfaction within the teaching profession remain low. The missing link in most education systems in most countries is the ability to measure and reward teacher effectiveness.

One of the biggest benefits of being a teacher is that you interact with your students most of the time. Your bosses and colleagues rarely take up more than a small fraction of your work time. This phenomenon gives teachers a certain independence in the exercise of their professional duties, but it could also lead to insufficient monitoring of their effectiveness in the classroom.

Like any other professional, a teacher must be held responsible for the results of his work. The difficult dilemma is identifying the metrics that should be used to measure teacher outcomes.

Until now, teachers have been judged on their academic achievements and experience, measured by their years of service. Of course, none of these criteria tell us much about whether their students are learning anything. In many countries, teachers' unions have resisted attempts to measure student achievement to assess teacher effectiveness. This is changing.

Experiments in various U.S. states have shown that when elementary school students were assigned to better teachers, they performed better academically, often progressed through college, earned higher salaries, and “were less likely to to be teenage mothers.” However, this is only one aspect of evaluating a teacher's effectiveness.

Translating these positive elements into a performance-related pay policy at the national level is much more difficult. The recruitment, promotion and dismissal of teachers will always be a complex process that cannot be reduced to a simple subjective ticking of boxes in a teacher's annual evaluation report.

Education officials are unlikely to accept some vague parameters that become a mere formality for rewarding virtually all teachers. On the other hand, teachers' unions will oppose demanding standards that will reward only the best in the profession.

There is still no universally accepted definition of what constitutes good academic achievement. Employers, for example, look for qualities such as problem-solving skills, creativity and a strong work ethic in the students they want to hire.

Many teachers expect their students to “become better citizens” by understanding their role in society. Parents want their children to get good grades in exams in order to get them a better and more remunerative job.

Some countries are trying to make teaching more accountable by insisting on better teacher training. The US-based National Council for Teacher Quality has described US teacher training colleges as “an industry of mediocrity”. In most countries, teacher training courses are often seen as a soft option and are usually taken by less talented or less ambitious students. This must change if we are to improve our education system.

Finland provides a good case study on improving teacher effectiveness. A few decades ago, this country's political and societal leaders realized that they needed to transform their economy from one based on basic primary industries like forestry to a modern, technology-driven economy.

The secret to Finland's educational success lies in its policy of recruiting the best graduates as teachers, earning the highest salaries paid by private industry.

This is the way forward for a more responsible teaching profession.