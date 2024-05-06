Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to address two public rallies in Brahmapur, Nowrangpur on May 6

Connect with us

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening. He will launch his campaign for the upcoming elections today and is expected to lead public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday. Ahead of his visit, Odisha police have significantly beefed up security, according to ANI.

On arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by top BJP leaders, including Manmohan Samal, president of the party's Odisha unit, and Aparajita Sarangi, MP from Bhubaneswar. Modi also took out a roadshow from the road connecting the airport to Raj Bhavan. According to sources, he is expected to visit the Shree Lingaraj temple in the city on Monday morning.

BJP national president JP Nadda is also in Odisha. On Sunday, Nadda unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections, making bold commitments to fight corruption.

“Our goal is “from resolution to fulfillment”… we will deliver on our commitments… this (Manifesto) is not a document, it is our implementation program for the next 5 years. The day we form the government, a sub- “A committee is constituted for the manifesto and every month we monitor our manifesto… Our aim will be to end the corruption of the BJD, we will have zero tolerance towards corruption” , he said, according to an ANI report.

Nadda criticized past practices during the Congress era, where the manifesto was treated as a mere formality, lacking public trust and sincerity on the part of its creators. “Under the leadership of Modi ji, the political culture, definition and methods of politics have changed over the last 10 years. Under the leadership of Modi ji, there is a politics of reform, a politics of performance and a transformation politics, hence today’s politics has become report card politics.”

He also highlighted the neglect of Prime Minister Modi's social initiatives by previous administrations and the harmful policies practiced in non-BJP-ruled states, including caste, creed, regionalism, corruption and nepotism. “The non-BJP ruled states are suffering because of the politics of caste, creed, regionalism, corruption and nepotism… These have been the guiding principles of other political parties. However, the BJP is motivated by the idea of ​​‘politics’ of development,” Nadda pointed out.

The Assembly elections are expected to be held in four phases from May 13 to June 1, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJD secured a significant majority with 112 seats out of 146, while the BJP and Congress won 23 and 9 seats, respectively. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD also had the upper hand in Odisha.

(With contributions from ANI)

Published: 06 May 2024, 06:57 IST

