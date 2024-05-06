Allies rally around Johnson as Tories ask him to host drinks party No 10

Boris Johnson's future hangs in the balance as Cupboard the ministers pleaded with the conservatives deputies to await the findings of an official inquiry into the Downing Street parties before asking him to resign.

THE Prime Minister apologized for attending a BYOB party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he thought it was of a professional event and that it could technically have complied with the rules.

Mr Johnson's confirmation that he was at the event led four Conservative MPs to publicly call on him to resign, and more privately to express their concerns about his leadership.

The Prime Minister pulled out of a planned visit to a vaccination center in Lancashire on Thursday, where he would have faced questions from the media over his actions as a member of his family tested positive for coronavirus.

Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis urged people to wait for the outcome of an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into alleged anti-lockdown parties at No 10 and Whitehall before passing judgment on the Prime Minister's future.

The Prime Minister said he did not believe he had done anything outside the rules. If you look at what the survey reveals, people will be able to make up their own minds at that point, he said.

Cabinet ministers rallied to defend Mr Johnson, but late interventions by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, both seen as potential successors, did little to inspire confidence in his future.

While Mr Johnson endured a difficult session of Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak notably spent the day away from London for a visit to Devon.

But Northern Ireland Secretary Mr Lewis told Sky News: I have seen Rishi working with the Prime Minister. They absolutely work hand in hand. I know Rishi has support for the Prime Minister.

Mr Lewis insisted that Mr Johnson was the right person to be Prime Minister and I believe we can go ahead and win a general election.

Mr Johnson faced open revolt from a wing of his party as Scottish Conservative leader. Douglas Ross urged him to resign, with almost all Conservative MPs supporting the call.

Mr Ross was dismissed as a lightweight by Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg following his intervention.

In the House on Thursday, Mr Rees-Mogg defended his comments by saying Mr Ross held a position within the Conservative Party.

It seems to me that those in office should support the leader of the party. It's the honorable and appropriate thing to do, he said.

At Westminster, three other Conservative MPs said Mr Johnson should go, Sir Roger Gale, former minister Caroline Nokes and chair of the Public and Constitutional Affairs Committee William Wragg.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said he recognized in hindsight that I should have sent everyone indoors instead of spending 25 minutes in No. 10 Garden thanking staff for his work on May 20, 2020.

Downing Street insisted it had not received an email from its principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, encouraging colleagues to go to the garden for a socially distanced drink to make the most of this beautiful time and inviting them to bring their own alcoholic beverage.

Mr Johnson told MPs there were things we simply had not got right and I had to take responsibility for them.

Mr Lewis told BBC Radio 4's Today program that the Prime Minister had offered a very, very sincere apology for what happened.

It recognizes the anger, upset and frustration people feel at what they believe happened at No 10, Mr Lewis said.

He recognizes it and takes responsibility for it.

Former minister Philip Dunne told Times Radio: I think the Prime Minister was right to apologize yesterday, and I think it's right that we wait and see what the Sue Gray inquiry establishes.

People will then have to suffer the consequences of everything that happens.

For Labour, Shadow Communities Secretary Lisa Nandy told ITV's Good Morning Britain that relatives of those who died during the pandemic are dismayed, horrified and re-traumatised by the events, wondering how high Ministers could have told the country what to do during the lockdown and yet they were not doing it themselves.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson's government suffered another blow when one of its most effective communicators during the pandemic announced his departure.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is to leave his post as England's deputy chief medical officer at the end of March.

Sir Jonathan is to take on a new role as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nottingham's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.