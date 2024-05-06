Presidential club, difficult to unite Jokowi, SBY and Megawati | Breaking news, independent, reliable





NATIONAL Monday May 6, 2024, 05.21 WIB ” “I see that it's a little difficult, it's a little heavy indeed. Because their hearts have not yet met. » Heru Haetami Monday May 6, 2024, 05.21 WIB Illustration: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto after a rally to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Kopassus in Cijantung, Jakarta, Tuesday (04/30/24). (Antara/Asprilla Dwi) KBR, Jakarta-Indonesia Political Review (IPR) political observer Ujang Komarudin believes that President-elect Prabowo Subianto's plan to form a presidential club for the 2024 elections is difficult to implement. The reason is that it is difficult to unite Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Megawati Soekarnoputri. Ujang said the three figures never had a reconciliation program. “I see it's a bit difficult, it's a bit difficult. Because their hearts haven't met yet, right? That means the hearts of Mrs. Mega Pak SBY and Jokowi. Eh well, if they haven't met yet, there has been no agreement, there has been no reconciliation, so bringing them together in one place is “It's a challenge in itself for Prabowo. This is the challenge that Prabowo must overcome and overcome when he wants to unite them in the presidential “Club”, Ujang told KBR, Sunday (5/5/2024). Ujang Komarudin said the establishment of the Presidential Club must begin with reconciliation to repair the damage caused to communication between the three former presidents. Otherwise, their existence in the organization will only be in opposition to each other. “Therefore, reconciliation must begin, reconciliation must begin, rather than nothing at all,” he said. Read also: – Presidential Club, PDIP suggests: It would be better for Prabowo to focus on future leadership – Zulhas' response to Luhut's mention of Toxic in Prabowo's office – President-elect Prabowo: Jokowi prepared me Previously, President-elect Prabowo Subianto wanted to establish a presidential club as a forum for discussion among former presidents, which was seen as having many benefits for discussing and discussing various national issues. Prabowo would like to seat former presidents at a single table in the presidential club. This was stated by the spokesperson for Prabowo-Gibran's (TKN) national campaign team, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak. President Jokowi also welcomed Prabowo's wishes. He also suggested that meetings between former presidents could take place every other day. Editedright: Rony Sitanggang presidential club

