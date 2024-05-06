Main events of May 6: PM Modi in Odisha and Andhra, Indegene IPO, Hemant Soren hearing in SC and others

Main events of May 6: Ahead of Phase 3 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned election rallies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on May 6. Indegene Limited and Winsol Engineers Limited are also expected to launch their IPOs today. The Supreme Court will today hear the petitions filed by former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Here are the main events of the day,

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Odisha's Berhampur and Nabarangpur constituencies and Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Anakapalli seats.

– Indegene Limited's Initial Public Offering (IPO) is expected to hit the Indian primary market today, May 6. The digital services provider set the price range for Indegene's IPO at 430 to 452. Winsol Engineers Limited will also launch its IPO on Monday with a price range of 71 to 75 per share.

– BJP national president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Peddpalli, Bhongir and Nalgonda in Telangana as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

– Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold election campaigns in Telangana's Yellareddy, Tandur and Narsapur seats, followed by roadshows in Secunderabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally constituencies.

– The Supreme Court of India will today, May 6, hear the bail plea of ​​former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case linked to the “money” scam against employment”. The top court will also hear the petition filed by former Jharkhand CM Hemant. Soren in an alleged land fraud case.

– The Delhi court will pronounce its decision on the bail application filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam on Monday, May 6.

– Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will file their nomination papers in Karnal for the Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls, respectively, on May 6.

– The Bombay High Court will today deliver its ruling on the bail plea filed by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case.

– NASA's first-ever Boeing Starliner will make its first crewed launch to the International Space Station on May 6.

– The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will begin his two-day visit to Iran on May 6.

– The Allahabad High Court will hear former UP minister Azam Khan and his family's birth certificate case on May 6.

Published: 06 May 2024, 06:30 IST

