Erdogan versus Netanyahu: where does this lead?

Turkey recently suspended trade with Israel due to the worsening humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

Ankara said it will resume trade if Israel allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of aid to the enclave. As one might expect, the head of Israeli diplomacy, Israel Katz, accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is behaving like a dictator, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and international trade agreements. Hamas, unsurprisingly rented Turkey.

Tensions between Turkey and Israel have increased at different times in recent decades, such as during the Davos Summit 2009 and the 2010 Gaza flotilla raid . However, until now, Turkish-Israeli economic relations have always weathered these storms. Therefore, Turkey's cessation of trade with Israel this month is a big deal.

Since mid-October last year, when President Erdogan stepped up his harsh criticism of Israel's attack on civilians in Gaza, trade has been the only element of the relationship between the two countries that has been remained positive. Now that Turkey has cut off all trade with Israel, that positive element is gone, Matthew Bryza, former US assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, told RS.

Erdogan appears to be breaking with tradition by adopting a holistic approach to relations with Israel. During previous crises, commercial relations have always remained distinct from tense political ties. Today, the government does not seem concerned about an escalation on all fronts, Batu Cokun, a political analyst specializing in Turkish affairs at the Sadeq Institute, said in an interview with RS.

According to Murat Aslan, a professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University and a researcher at the SETA Foundation, Turkey has cards to play if it seeks to increase pressure on Israel beyond suspending trade. This includes encouraging other countries to join Turkey in imposing embargoes on Israel and closing Turkish airspace to Israeli flights. We have to wait and see [if Turkey takes] these steps, but I know there are [many] options, Aslan said.

Internal pressures and growing tension Turkey's domestic politics must be taken into account. At an earlier stage of the Gaza war, segments of Turkish society began to pressure Erdogan's government to take concrete measures against Tel Aviv, beyond strong rhetoric. A few weeks ago, Turkey braked trade with Israel in 54 areas, including steel, fertilizer and jet fuel. In the run-up to last month's municipal elections, there were calls to cut off all trade with Israel, which resonated with many Erdogan voters. As a result, a good portion of Erdogan's traditional supporters either refused to vote or supported the party. New well-being party an Islamist party which campaigned on his opposition to the government's policy of allowing trade with Israel to continue amid the war in Gaza. Today, by deciding to end Turkish trade with Israel, Erdogan appears to be reacting to maintain his popularity, according to Cokun. This means the president will likely continue to escalate his rhetoric, which means more strain in relations with Israel.

The economic impact Israel has long enjoyed strong trade, investment and commercial relations with Turkey. In 2023, bilateral trade amounted to approximately USD 7 billions . Zorlu Holding , a Turkish conglomerate, is a major investor in the Israeli economy and Turkish construction companies have made a lot of money in Israel over the years. It can be assumed that construction costs will increase in Israel and that there will be inflationary effects due to Ankara's decision to suspend trade. But, at the moment, it is unclear how much damage the Turkish embargo will inflict on the Israeli economy, nor how long this damage will last. Countries can adapt when trade relationships are disrupted or sanctions are imposed. Russia's adjustment of its trade routes and supply chains after the West waged a financial war against Moscow in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 is one example. Similarly, Israeli policymakers are now scrambling to assess what damage will likely be inflicted on their economy and how to fix it. adjust to compensate for the effects of the Turkish embargo. Moreover, Turkey's economy will also be affected. This is one of the main reasons why Ankara did not implement the embargo earlier. There is broad support for the Palestinians across the Turkish political spectrum, but there is also debate over the price the nation should pay for supporting Gaza. This will certainly harm the Israeli economy in an unprecedented way given the internal situation in Israel and the steps taken by the Houthis at the entrance to the Red Sea, said Ali Bakir, assistant professor at the Ibn Khaldon Center of the Qatar University and a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft. Middle East Security Initiative, in an interview with RS. That said, it will also hurt Turkey's economy, which is already struggling and is adjusting to recover, Bakir added, noting that regional governments that are afraid of taking such financial risks should step up their efforts to help those, like Turkey, who are in difficulty. ready to do it.

Azerbaijani oil The impact of Turkey's actions on Azerbaijan and, more specifically, on its oil exports to Israel will be significant. Azerbaijani oil passes through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline then to Israel via an oil tanker. If Ankara stopped allowing Azerbaijan to export oil to Israel through the port of Ceyhan, the Israeli economy could suffer greatly. It is unclear at this stage whether or not Turkey will cut off these capital flows. [Azerbaijani] oil in Israel. If so, it could have a more significant impact on the Israeli economy as it adapts to the need to find new supplies, said Bryza, who also served as U.S. ambassador in Azerbaijan. He pointed out that Israel has long-term energy contracts with Azerbaijan and would have to pay much more for oil if it bought it on the spot market. If Turkey stops this flow, then Israel will have to find another source of energy. Otherwise, they will be in trouble, Aslan added. However, given the nature of the Ankara-Baku alliance, Turkey may refrain from taking this step. I would be surprised if Turkey cut off Azerbaijani oil flows through and from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Israel, as this would also harm Azerbaijan's interests, Bryza said. Turkey and Azerbaijan have the closest bilateral relations, the cliché describing this relationship being that they are one nation and two states.

Will others follow Turkey in ending trade with Israel? Turkey's suspension of bilateral trade will inevitably harm the Israeli economy, at least in the short term. This will be an additional cost that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel as a country will have to pay for its crimes against civilians in Gaza. However, if Turkey is the only one to impose an embargo on Israel, the economic damage inflicted on Israel could be limited. What needs to be considered is the possibility that other countries will follow Ankara's lead, which could worsen Israel's economic problems. Turkey's decision will certainly be welcomed by Arab citizens in the Middle East and North Africa. They will likely cite Ankara's embargo against Israel as an example of how Muslim countries should deal with Israel and call on their governments to follow suit. However, whether these governments will do so is another question.