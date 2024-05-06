Xi Jinping visit gives Frances Macron opportunity to raise Uyghur genocide in China – The Diplomat

Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France on May 6 and 7 will be an opportunity for Emmanuel Macron to discuss the fate of the Uyghur population of Xinjiang, in northwest China.

The Chinese government has detained more than 1 million of the country's 11 million Uighurs in re-education camps since 2017. Those who have not been detained have been subjected to religious restrictions, forced labor and forced sterilization, organizations such as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights have said. human rights (OHCHR).

The French National Assembly adopted a resolution in 2022 declaring that abuses against Uyghurs constitute crimes against humanity and genocide. The resolution received 169 votes in favor and only one against, and was supported by parliamentarians from the ruling party. Likewise, the United States determined in 2021 that these atrocities constituted genocide.

China says Xinjiang separatists are terrorists and that Uyghurs are equal members of the Chinese nation. Criticism of its human rights record in this country constitutes, according to her, interference in its internal affairs. The government strongly rejected the findings of the OHCHR.

Xinjiang, officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is the largest region in China and makes up about one-sixth of the country's territory. The region has the right to self-determination and should be called East Turkistan, Salih Hudayar, the US-based shadow foreign minister in the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE), said in an interview.

The region, which has a population of around 26 million, was annexed by China in 1949. The main reason for the attack on the Uyghurs, Hudayar said, is not religion, but Chinese colonialism.

Hudayar was born in Xinjiang in 1993 and is Uighur. When he was little, his uncle was seen reading a banned political book for which he was thrown in prison for 10 years. He was two years old when his father, a textile merchant, fled the country.

The father first traveled to Sweden and the United Kingdom before being granted asylum in the United States in 1998. Hudayar, his mother and siblings came to the United States to join him in Oklahoma in 2000. Dozens of Hudayar's relatives back home were arrested in the United States. years since his departure. At least four of them died in Chinese prisons and concentration camps, he said.

Today, Hudayar lives in Fairfax, Virginia, with his wife and two children. He served as ETGE Prime Minister from 2019 to 2023, when he was replaced by Canada-based Abdulahat Nur.

We hope that France will not be fooled by the Chinese government's false promises, he said. China is manipulating the world and buying time. France must support the Uyghurs' right to self-determination, which is the only thing that can save us.

France, he argues, should adopt the type of legislation that has been passed in the United States to try to support the Uighurs and other persecuted minorities in Xinjiang. The 2020 U.S. legislation imposes sanctions on foreign individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations in Xinjiang. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act of 2022 prohibits imports into the United States resulting from forced labor in the region.

The Uyghur Policy Act of 2023, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in February of this year, would create a special coordinator position for Uyghur issues within the State Department. We hope that France will launch the same type of bills, Hudayar said.

Macron's office said discussions with Xi Jinping would focus mainly on Ukraine and the Middle East. Hudayar sees the fact that Macron on April 30 met Tibetan leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering as a positive sign. Macron, Hudayar says, is expected to engage with Paris-based Deputy Prime Minister Mirqedir Mirzat and the French Uighur Association.

The Xinjiang region, bordering 10 countries, is of strategic importance for Beijing. The region is rich in coal, gas, oil, lithium, zinc, lead and cotton. According to Hudayar, China has managed to supply the world with cheap goods by using forced labor in the region. In essence, it is slavery.

More than 80,000 Uyghurs were transferred out of Xinjiang to work in factories across China between 2017 and 2019 alone, according to a study by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) in 2020. The workers, according to ASPI, live in separate dormitories and are subject to restrictions. constant monitoring. The study identified 82 foreign and Chinese companies that could benefit from the use of Uyghur forced labor outside of Xinjiang.

The global Uyghur diaspora, Hudayar estimates, numbers about 1 million people, about 75 percent of whom live in Central Asian countries. The composition of the government in exile, he says, is chosen democratically by the rest of the population living in free countries.

The diaspora outside Central Asia is divided, with groups such as the World Uyghur Congress, based in Munich, Germany, preferring to focus on human rights rather than demanding national self-determination. East Turkestan. Claims that ETGE is a terrorist organization, Hudayar said, are the result of a Chinese strategy to divide the diaspora and co-opt some of its members into making false allegations.