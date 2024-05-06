Doesn't Jokowi continue, Prabowo must be different?

During the campaign for the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres), the President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, always stated that he would continue the programs and policies of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). But should this be the case?

April 2024 could be considered a month full of blessings. Besides Eid al-Fitr coming this month, a number of executives from global technology companies have also arrived in Indonesia this month.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, for example, arrived in Indonesia on April 16, 2024. The next day, Cook also received a program to meet the number one person in Indonesia, namely President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Not only Cook, there is also Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Nadella arrived in Indonesia and also met with Jokowi on April 30, 2024.

It appears that the two came to Jokowi to bring in a number of investments. Apple itself reportedly ultimately provided an investment worth IDR 1.6 trillion. Meanwhile, Microsoft brought investments worth IDR 27.6 trillion to Indonesia.

While this sounds good, it appears that this trillion figure is relatively small compared to the value of Apple and Microsoft's investments in neighboring countries.

Microsoft, for example, brings a larger investment value to Malaysia, namely IDR 35.5 trillion. Meanwhile, Apple actually has an even more fantastically valuable investment for Vietnam, namely around IDR 256 trillion.

How could this happen? In fact, Indonesia is a much larger country geographically and demographically than Vietnam and Malaysia.

Until now, the Jokowi government has always put forward policies that invite foreign investment. It is not uncommon for Jokowi to always discuss the term investment on several occasions, both in public and in the media.

So why is Indonesia still a less competitive country, even with neighboring countries that can be described as much smaller? Why should this be a concern for the next government led by the President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto?

Jokowi hasn't succeeded yet?

Foreign investment is one of the keys to the influx of funds and new jobs, both important for Indonesia's development. Jokowi's government is also actively implementing some strategies for these investments to come to Indonesia.

Political and trade tensions between the United States and the People's Republic of China (PRC) have forced technology companies to relocate production out of China. This is also a golden opportunity for Indonesia, one of the Southeast Asian countries that also has relatively cheap labor like China.

In 2020, Jokowi also asked his cabinet members to take a number of measures for these companies to set up operations in Indonesia. However, even this effort ended in failure when many foreign companies preferred Vietnam.

Jokowi's anger over the cabinet meeting also circulated in the media and social media (social media). The ministers were considered to have failed to fulfill their duties as president.

However, the real question is why Jokowi's government failed to seize this opportunity. The answer is due to conditions and situations.

It is said that Indonesia will enjoy a demographic bonus in the coming years, a condition in which the number of people of productive age will be greater than the number of unproductive and dependent people.

However, other problems remain. The problem is the education and capacity of Indonesian human resources.

A 2018 McKinsey & Company report highlighted the great potential of this island nation in developing a digital economy. However, even though the opportunities are numerous, technology companies face difficulties in recruiting quality workers according to these development needs.

This situation faced by Indonesia is very different from that of India and China, two countries which are now considered countries of origin of many technological talents. In fact, China has now succeeded in becoming one of the countries mastering new technologies.

According to data collected by the World Economic Forum in 2016, the number of university graduates in Indonesia was only around 17.45 million. Meanwhile, China has more than 77.67 million university graduates.

This inequality is also visible in the field of science and technology (IPTEK). In the field of science and technology, the number of Indonesian higher education graduates is only about 206,000. This figure is much lower than that of China, which has about 4.67 million science graduates and technology.

Under such conditions, it is not impossible that technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft see Indonesia's potential only as a market, and not as a place for manufacturing or development. It is natural that the Jokowi government failed to win the hearts of these investors.

So, what steps should we really take? Why should this be a big duty for the future Prabowo government?

Why does Prabowo have to be any different?

A country can progress when it masters new technologies. It is not impossible that with the mastery of technology, Indonesia can become a developed country as Prabowo and many others dream of.

To master technology, countries generally learn the latest technologies, without having to follow technological developments gradually one by one. This strategy is called kayak jumping strategy (leapfrog).

Through his writing entitled The technological leap of developing countriesMr. Bhagavan of the Stockholm Environment Institute revealed that several countries, including Germany and France, have taken revolutionary measures.

In the 19th century, both countries decided to avoid the stages of industrial development carried out by England in order to achieve the status of industrial countries. Similar measures were also taken by Japan, South Korea, China and Singapore in the 20th century.

So how can these countries implement a leapfrog strategy? What can Prabowo learn from these countries?

Bhagavan, in his earlier writings, also said that this leap could be achieved through industrial and infrastructure development. However, education is also seen as an important factor in this development.

Ultimately, this is a big task for Prabowo to accomplish, including taking different steps from his predecessor Jokowi. In several campaign programs, Prabowo himself promised to send more students to study medicine, science and technology abroad.

If this actually happens, it is not impossible for Indonesia to experience it. brain gain (increase in human resource capacity). The government must also ensure that brain gain this is what happens, not the other way around. It is not like that? (A43)