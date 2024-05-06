



Despite an official trade ban declared by Turkey against Israel on May 2 due to the “worsening humanitarian tragedy in Palestine,” Azerbaijani oil continues to be shipped to Israel from the Turkish port of Ceyhan . reported » by bne IntelliNews on Sunday, citing the Hebrew financial daily Globes.



The movement works even after the Turkish government announced a complete ban on trade with Israel, indicating a persistent gap between Turkey's official policy and economic activities. Azerbaijan maintains close ties with Israel, providing significant oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The bne IntelliNews report highlights substantial trade volumes between Turkey and Israel, with a significant flow of goods and services that are economically important to both countries. This includes the export of petroleum products from Israel to Turkey and a strong trade relationship worth around $6.2 billion annually. There are signs that domestic and international political pressure is influencing Turkey's actions, including statements by Turkish political figures calling for stronger international responses to the situation in Gaza. On Sunday, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's main domestic rival, called European countries must take a stronger stance against the ongoing war in Gaza, questioning their commitment to democratic values. Caught between economic interests and political pressures, Erdoan may have sought relief through Azerbaijan; however, the room for maneuver is rapidly diminishing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/turkey-bypasses-total-trade-ban-with-israel-facilitates-azerbaijani-oil-shipments-via-ceyhan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

