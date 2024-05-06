Indonesia to permanently relocate 10,000 people after Ruang volcano eruption





JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indonesian government will permanently relocate nearly 10,000 residents after a series of explosive eruptions from the Ruang volcano raised concerns about the dangers of residing on the island in the future, a government official said on Friday. minister. About 9,800 people live on Ruang Island in North Sulawesi province, but in recent weeks all residents were forced to evacuate after the mountain continued to spew red-hot lava and columns of ashes for miles in the sky. Authorities this week raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level, closed Manado's provincial airport and warned of a possible tsunami if parts of the mountain collapsed into surrounding waters. Hundreds of “simple but permanent” houses will be built in the Bolaang Mongondow area to facilitate relocations, Coordinating Minister for Human Development Muhadjir Effendy said after a cabinet meeting to discuss the volcano on Friday. “As instructed by President Joko Widodo, we will build houses that meet disaster standards,” he said, adding that the site was located about 200 km (125 miles) from Ruang Island. Mount Ruang began erupting spectacularly last month, with experts saying the eruptions were triggered by increased seismic activity, including deep-water earthquakes. The mountain erupted again on Tuesday, causing damage to some homes and forcing residents to evacuate the island of Tagulandang, where they had initially sought refuge, to the provincial capital of Manado. Roads and buildings in Tagulandang were covered in a thick layer of volcanic ash and the roofs of some houses had collapsed, according to a Reuters witness. The volcano had not erupted on Friday but Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado remained closed until the evening due to the spread of volcanic ash. Indonesia sits astride what is known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of ​​high seismic activity where several tectonic plates meet.

