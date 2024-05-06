Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron seek to ease trade tensions during Paris negotiations

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for more balanced trade relations between Europe and China as he launched negotiations with Xi Jinping in Paris on Monday, with trade as well as Ukraine at the center of the Chinese president's first trip to Europe in five years.

The international situation means very clearly that we need a Euro-Chinese dialogue more than ever, Macron told Xi in his opening speech at the Élysée Palace, accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Europe is at a turning point in its history, which requires us to face and overcome structural difficulties, Macron added, citing the need for fair rules for all.

Xi's visit coincides with a wave of EU anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese companies, including a blockbuster one on electric vehicles, an industry that France has also sought to protect by supporting domestic and European manufacturers.

His main goal during a six-day visit to Europe that will also include Serbia and Hungary is to limit the damage caused by trade tensions, Chinese officials say, at a time when European leaders have divergent approaches to the with regard to Beijing.

China's proximity to Russia during the war in Ukraine will also be a priority.

During the state visit, during which the Chinese leader is expected to dine with Macron on Monday evening at the Élysée Palace before traveling to the Pyrenees on Tuesday, Xi raised the prospect of better access to the Chinese market for French exports such as cosmetics and agricultural products. .

We welcome more quality French agricultural and cosmetic products to the Chinese market to meet the Chinese people's ever-growing needs for a better life, Xi wrote in an article signed by the French newspaper Le Figaro and reported in English by the Porte -spokesperson for the Communist Party. People's Daily.

On Monday, while meeting with Macron, Xi said China and Europe, as two important powers in this world, should remain partners and improve their strategic cooperation.

The EU investigations into Chinese products were triggered by concerns that industrial overcapacity in China could lead to dumping, including of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and other green energy products , on the bloc's markets.

European cosmetics manufacturers, including large French companies, are increasingly concerned about access to the Chinese market. They complain that new regulations on everything from animal testing to labeling are either too vague or impractical and are slowing their ability to sell to the Chinese market.

European companies operating in China generally say that the country's authorities are increasingly imposing administrative barriers in multiple sectors.

Chinese authorities deny that their industries are overproducing and have dismissed Western accusations aimed at justifying protectionism as hype. Beijing has implemented various programs aimed at encouraging foreign investment.

Von der Leyen, who is a strong advocate of reducing risks in Europe's trade relations with China by diversifying into other markets, said on Monday that the EU and China must ensure mutual respect, avoid misunderstandings and find common solutions to global challenges.

She noted at the start of the meeting with Macron and Xi that the EU and China have a mutual interest in the fight against climate change, in peace, security and in the effective functioning of the international order based on rules, particularly given the conflict in the Middle East. East and tensions in East Asia.

Chinese state media has widely covered Xi's visit to France, which will be followed by stops in Serbia and Hungary, countries seen as more closely linked to Beijing.

Chinese commentators have highlighted remarks Macron made last year after his visit to China that Europe should forge its own strategic independence and become a third geopolitical pole, autonomous from Beijing and Washington.

China has long sought to deepen divisions between Europe and the United States, analysts say, with Beijing saying the Europeans should have their own strategic policies, particularly on issues such as the war in Ukraine.

In his signed article, Xi also touted a recent initiative offering visa-free access to tourists from France and other European countries.

He said China had completely opened its manufacturing sector. In return, he said he hoped that Chinese companies entering France could operate in a fair and equitable business environment.

Economists say China needs to attract more foreign investment to strengthen its economy, which has suffered for several years from a slowdown in the real estate sector and waning consumer demand.

The People's Daily also published an interview with Olivier Malet, financial director of Airbus China, which highlights the high-tech collaboration between the two countries.

Additional reporting by Wenjie Ding in Beijing