America must continue to morally defend democracy

The writer is director of the Türkiye program at the Middle East Institute and author of Erdoan's war: a struggle of strong men at home and in Syria

President Joe Biden has repeatedly framed the war in Ukraine as a battle between democracy and autocracy. His early efforts to rally support from democratic allies behind the embattled nation generated many comment on the growing importance of liberal democratic norms in shaping world affairs. Pundits and policymakers rushed to argue that Washington had bent the arc of history away from realpolitik toward noble principles.

However, two years after the start of the war, it became clear that the opposite happened. Russia's invasion has forced the democratic world to return to power politics and seek closer ties with those they view as lesser autocrats than that of Moscow. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is one such leader. After years of avoiding him, Washington is now silent over the authoritarian ways of the Turkish strongman, seen as a key ally in efforts to contain Russia.

The Biden administration's willingness to welcome Erdoan to the White House, although the visit was later postponed, apparently due to a change in schedule, and the recent military aid package to Ukraine are the latest signs of a change in the fortunes of Turkish presidents.

Biden didn't always like him. As a candidate, he called Erdoan became an autocrat and urged the United States to support his opponents. He is the First of all president in two decades for not receiving Erdoan at the White House during his first three years in office. Erdo's autocratic rule, attacks on Syrian Kurds and delays in Sweden's NATO membership have also earned him vocal opponents in the US Congress.

But the war in Ukraine changed the situation. Washington recently approved a military aid package that paves the way for a closer Turkish-US defense partnership. A few years after the suspension by the United StatesTurkey from the F-35 fighter jet, flagship of the Americasin retaliation for the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, it is currently in talks with Ankara to purchase more explosives to supply munitions to Ukraine. This partnership is expected to make Turkey the largest seller of artillery shells to the United States. This follows the recent decision by US lawmakers to permanently approve the sale of US-made F-16 warplanes to Ankara after Turkey approved Sweden's admission to NATO.

All of this makes it clear that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the Biden administration to temper its idealistic ambitions and accept the democratic failings of its allies. It is not a surprise. For the United States, as for other great powers, international affairs have rarely been about ideals. During the Cold War, when Washington claimed to rule the free world, the United States supported an undemocratic Turkey in its fight to contain the Soviet Union. The United States uses the same model today.

It is not difficult to understand why Washington has turned a new page in its relations with Ankara. Turkey was a key player in the war. Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey restricted the transit of Russian warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. She supplied armed drones to Ukraine and negotiated a grain deal between the warring sides that helped prevent millions from falling into poverty. (Russia has refused to extend the deal until July 2023, although talks to renew it are underway.)

The Biden administration may believe that placing less emphasis on freedoms and rights in partner countries like Turkey is the price of containing Russia and defending democracy. In reality, the administration's policy runs counter to this goal. Much of the world see Washington's partnerships with autocracies prove that U.S. actions in Ukraine are not about protecting freedom but rather about advancing its geopolitical interests. This not only undermines the credibility of US support for democracy, but also prevents non-democratic allies from joining efforts to isolate Moscow.

What the Biden administration could do instead is present the war as a battle not for democracy but for international law, since Russian aggression constitutes a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter. This would allow the administration to continue working with democratically challenged allies like Turkey to contain Russia.

At the same time, the United States must continue to morally defend democracy globally. This requires pressuring Erdoan over his violations of human rights and democratic standards. As Biden says, defending democracy is the defining challenge of our time. To deal with it, the United States must stop playing soft democracy with its allies.