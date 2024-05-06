Prime Minister Modi is arriving in Bhubaneswar today to hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening for election campaigning. He will hold public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday.

Odisha Police have beefed up security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda also arrived in Odisha. He released the party's manifesto for the 2024 Odisha assembly elections and vowed to end the corruption of Biju Janata Dal. “Our goal is to “move from resolution to accomplishment”… we will respect our commitments… this (Manifesto) is not a document, it is our implementation program for the next 5 years. The day we form the government, a sub-committee is created for the manifesto and every month we monitor our manifesto… Our aim will be to end the corruption of the BJD, we will have zero tolerance towards corruption,” he said. -he declares. He mentioned that during the Congress days, the manifesto was just a formality. However, under the leadership of Modi ji, the focus of policy has been on a bottom line – a policy of reform, performance and transformation.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, the political culture, definition and methods of politics have changed over the last 10 years. In the Congress days, the manifesto was just a show. It was something neither the public nor those who made it trusted…it was just a formality. But today, under the leadership of Modi ji, there is reform policy, performance policy and transformation policy, that is why today's politics has become report card politics” , did he declare. He said non-BJP ruled states suffer from caste, creed, regionalism, corruption and nepotism.

“The non-BJP ruled states are suffering because of politics of caste, creed, regionalism, corruption and nepotism… These are the guiding principles of other political parties. However, the BJP is driven by the idea of ​​‘development politics’,” he said. He also criticized previous governments for neglecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social initiatives.

“Prime Minister Modi's social initiatives have benefited the marginalized and oppressed sections of society who were neglected by previous governments,” he said.

The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 seats out of 146, while the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and the Congress 9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won a majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished second with 8 seats and the Congress won only one seat. (

