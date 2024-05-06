Boris Johnson tells Michael Gove to continue his 'stalled' upgrade program





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Boris Johnson called on the government to accelerate its flagship leveling up policy, in a thinly veiled address to ministers. The former prime minister urged Michael Gove to urgently accelerate projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, planning reform and devolution. He described the leveling up bill as stalled as he spoke in the House of Commons. Boris Johnson and Michael Gove in the House Boris Johnson and Michael Gove in the House Johnson described the UK as one of the most regionally unbalanced economies. However, he said it had huge potential waiting to be unleashed, adding: Isn't it time to fast-track the now stalled leveling up bill and urgently move forward with the Northern Powerhouse project Rail, planning reform, decentralization, secure and affordable energy supplies, gigabit broadband and everything in between? the other leveling measures that will make this economy the strongest and most prosperous economy in Europe? Communities Secretary Gove thanked Johnson for his leadership on the issue, sparking laughter on the Labor benches. The former Prime Minister could be seen brandishing his Order Paper at Labor MPs and accusing them of stealing Conservative policies. Laughter on the Labor benches after Michael Gove congratulated Boris Johnson's leadership on rising levels. Johnson shouted into the room: You stole it, we started it. Andrew Quinn (@AndrewJQuinn97) June 5, 2023 Gove continued to praise Johnson's determination before attacking Labor leader Keir Starmer's five missions for the country. The Leveling Up and Regeneration Bill is currently being considered by the House of Lords and underpins a series of economic rebalancing objectives, which were set out in a government white paper published last year. Commons MPs burst into laughter as Michael Gove thanks @BorisJohnson for the “leadership he demonstrated” in moving to the next level The former prime minister says the policy can make the UK “the strongest and most prosperous economy in Europe”. pic.twitter.com/d4ouirOjSa ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 5, 2023 Johnson's intervention came against the backdrop of an extraordinary row between the government and the Covid inquiry over his WhatsApp messages. The government is trying to block the investigative order to release the communications, arguing it should not have to provide documents that are clearly irrelevant. However, a provocative Johnson bypassed the government and told the inquest he was happy to hand over all his own communications from that period. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/boris-johnson-tells-michael-gove-154323193.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos