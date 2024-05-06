Politics
Americans (and others) prove once again that elections lead to real change
The world changes. Already this year, elections have changed administrations in Indonesia, Pakistan and Slovakia. The main countries where elections and possible regime change are still imminent are Britain, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Austria and the United States.
Voters in some countries elected incompetent regimes and quickly regretted it. Conversely, several populations have benefited from wise democratic decisions. Among them, the United States is a good example.
Snapshots of severe seizures
One of the major electoral mistakes was Turkey's election Recep Tayyip Erdoan as president in 2014. The unemployment rate flew subsequently peaking at 14.1% in mid-2019, well before Covid. With 4.6 million Turks unemployed, this is by far the worst pre-Covid crisis among the 38 member states. OECD. At 8.7% in February, the unemployment rate still remains too high.
We are indebted here to Business economics for their excellent charts, which show unemployment rates and other results for 196 countries over several decades. Please note that the Y axis does not usually start at zero. We've added colors and descriptors for clarity.
In June last year, Finland abandoned the reformist government led by Sanna Marino to a conservative administration under Petteri Orpo. The first signs are worrying, with the unemployment rate on average 8.37% over the last three months, the highest in several years.
Germany also seems to be experiencing a increase Unemployed since That of Angela Merkel The Christian Democratic Union was defeated in December 2021 by Olaf Scholz Social Democratic Party. The unemployed path Merkel's 16 years of rule have been impressive. It inherited chronically high unemployment after the reunification of Germany. It then presided over a steady decline, with ups and downs during the global financial crisis of 2008 and the pandemic of 2020. This trajectory was reversed after the change of government.
New Zealand also saw an increase unemployment since early 2022. His chart, below, shows favorable results under prime ministers John Key, English Bill And Jacinda Ardern. The surge began under Chris Hipkinsand seems to accelerate under Christophe Luxoneven if it's still early.
Unemployment in the United States has been going on for a long time decline from the global financial crisis of 2008 to the economic downturn of 2020. Crude mismanagement of the pandemic has led to the worst wave of unemployment of all OECD members. As of April 2020, more than 23 million Americans were unemployed.
Since Biden administration took office in 2021, the recovery has been impressive. No sign yet of the rise in unemployment seen in Germany, New Zealand and elsewhere. See the table at the top of this page.
The Italians also seem to have benefited from the change of government in October 2022, confirming at least so far these optimistic outlooks at the time.
The last three French presidents have experienced contrasting trajectories in terms of unemployment. Employment was not a high priority for Nicolas Sarkozy. François Hollande He enjoyed even less success until midway through his five-year term, when the tide turned.
In August 2014, Hollande appointed an unknown 37-year-old philosophy graduate working in the banking sector as Minister of the Economy. Whether or not Emmanuel Macron through skillful contact, the economy quickly improved.
Partly on the basis of his brief Macron ministerial success won the best position in 2017. His second term has now lasted two years and the economy continues to improve.
Australia leads the world again
In May 2022, Australian voters voted out the worst economic managers in Australia's history based on real data. results. Since unemployment rate remained below 4.0% in all but one month. This contrasts with an average rate of 5.61% under the previous regime.
The same pattern of immediate dramatic improvement is evident with other key results recorded recently, including constructionbudget surplusesfull time jobstaxes collectionincome distribution and the distribution of wealth. All of this shows that over the past 22 months, Australia has seen the greatest improvement in published economic measures of any developed country.
Electing a competent administration actually helps people. Who knew?
Let's see if Americans remember this in November.
*
This is an edited version of an article published today in Independent Australiaavailable in full here for free:
https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/australia-and-others-proving-again-that-elections-do-lead-to-profound-change,18573
