Labor's Sadiq Khan re-elected as London mayor as UK's ruling Conservatives face more electoral challenges





LONDON Sadiq Khan, the Labor Party mayor of London, cruised to victory on Saturday, securing a third consecutive term in City Hall, on another hugely disappointing day for Britain's ruling Conservatives. he approach of the imminent general elections. Khan won just over a million votes, almost 44% of the vote, more than 11 percentage points ahead of his main challenger, Susan Hall of the Conservative Party. This is the largest single mandate ever for a politician in the UK. There had been frenzied speculation on Friday that the result would be closer than previously thought, but Khan's victory showed a shift from Conservative to Labor compared to the previous municipal election in 2021, although this took place according to a different electoral system. Khan, who replaced Boris Johnson as London mayor in 2016 and has sweeping policing and budgetary powers, has been an increasingly controversial figure in recent years, regardless of the facts for or against, particularly in the suburbs , where it fares less well than in the city center.

His supporters say he has multiple achievements to his credit, such as expanding housing construction, providing free school meals for young children, containing transportation costs, and generally supporting minority groups in London. His critics say he oversaw a rise in crime, opposed cars and unnecessarily allowed pro-Palestinian marches to become a regular weekend event. “We've faced a relentless campaign of negativity, but I couldn't be prouder that we've responded to fear-mongering with facts, hatred with hope, and attempts to divide with efforts to unite.” , Khan said while declaring the final result. Among the candidates behind him was Count Binface, his head covered by a trash can, a regular colorful presence in British elections. We ran a campaign consistent with the spirit and values ​​of this great city, a city that sees our diversity not as a weakness, but as an all-powerful strength, and which rejects right-wing populism and toughens and looks to forward and not towards the past. , Khan added. The outgoing Labor mayors of Liverpool, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire were also re-elected on Saturday. For Labour, arguably the best result came in the West Midlands, widely seen as the key region of the UK where the Conservative incumbent lost.

Labour's latest successes came after it took control of local councils across England, a control it had not held for decades. The party also won a special election for a seat in Parliament, which, if translated into a general election, would result in one of the biggest defeats ever for the Conservatives. Even though the Conservatives were defeated in the local elections, it appears that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not face another rebellion within his ranks. Sunak was able to breathe a sigh of relief when the Conservative mayor of Tees Valley in northeast England was re-elected, albeit with a depressed vote share. Sunak had hoped Andy Street would hold on in the West Midlands, but he lost to Labor's Richard Parker, who claimed a majority of less than 2,000 votes. A negative for Labor was that its vote in heavily Muslim areas of England was depressed by opposition to the party leadership's strongly pro-Israel stance on the Gaza war.

Starmer acknowledged the party has had problems with Muslim voters, but the results in general have been positive for the man who is the favorite to become prime minister at the next general election. Sunak has the power to decide the date of the next election and has indicated it will take place in the second half of 2024. Starmer urged him not to wait. We have had enough of your division, your chaos, your failure, he declared on Saturday. If you leave your country worse off than when you found it, 14 years later, you don't deserve to be in government another moment. Thursday's elections across much of England were important in themselves, with voters deciding who runs many aspects of their daily lives, such as garbage collection, road maintenance and crime prevention. local crime. But as national elections approach, they are viewed through a national prism.

John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said the results show Sunak has not helped the Conservative brand following the damage caused by the actions of his predecessors, Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss. That's in a sense the main takeaway, he told BBC radio. Sunak became Prime Minister in October 2022, after Truss' brief tenure. She left office 49 days after a budget of unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and drove up borrowing costs for homeowners. His chaotic and traumatic leadership compounded the Tories' difficulties following the circus surrounding his predecessor Johnson, who was forced to resign after being put on trial for lying to Parliament about coronavirus lockdown breaches in his Downing Street offices. By late Saturday afternoon, when most of the 2,661 seats up for grabs in the local elections were counted, the Conservatives had lost about half of the 1,000 seats they were defending, while Labor had regained about 200 despite some losses apparently linked to Gaza.

Other parties, such as the centrist Liberal Democrats and the Greens, have also made progress. Reform UK, which is trying to usurp the right-wing Conservatives, has also had some successes, notably in the special parliamentary election in Blackpool South, where it needed less than 200 votes to secure second place.

