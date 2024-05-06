Trump trial resumes after tense week of testimony





Testimony will resume Monday morning in the secret trial of former President Donald Trump, following sometimes impassioned and sometimes emotional testimony from major witnesses last week.

It was not immediately clear who Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office planned to call Monday as a 10th witness. The prosecutor's office kept the information secret, telling New York State Judge Juan Merchan that it was concerned that Trump might post witness information on social media.

Mercan found Trump guilty of criminal contempt last week for violating a gag order barring him from making “public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses regarding their potential participation in the investigation or this criminal proceeding.” The violations included posts about two likely witnesses, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels, both of whom are central to the prosecutor's case.

Merchan fined Trump $9,000, which he paid on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Last week, dramatic testimony from Hope Hicks, a former top Trump adviser, and Keith Davidson, a lawyer who represented Daniels and Karen McDougal, women who say they had sex with the married Trump in 2006, was presented last week. Trump has denied their claims. Both received six-figure payments to keep silent about their claims during the 2016 presidential campaign.

McDougal, a former Playboy model, received $150,000 through National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, and Cohen paid Daniels $130,000. Trump ultimately repaid Cohen through payments that the prosecutor said were falsely labeled as legal fees. He has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Hicks, a former longtime Trump aide, broke down in tears as she answered a question about her first job for Trump's company in 2014. She testified that Trump told her he was not at aware of Cohen's payment because he had kept it for himself. himself. She indicated that she was skeptical of this claim.

I didn't know Michael as a particularly charitable or altruistic person. She's a credit-seeking kind of person, she said. Under cross-examination, she also said he often tried to insert himself into the campaign, which annoyed campaign staffers. He liked to call himself a repairman or Mr. Fixer, and it was only because he broke it first that he was able to come and fix it,” she said.

Davidson testified about his dealings with Pecker and Cohen, who he said complained to him in December 2016 that Trump had not yet repaid him for the secret payment.

Davidson, who was largely monotonous for most of his two days of testimony, got into heated exchanges with Trump lawyer Emil Bove, who pressed him about his clients in other salacious tabloids in who he had been involved with over the years, including an alleged person. for leaking information about actor Lindsay Lohan's stay in rehab, clients peddling sex tapes featuring wrestler Hulk Hogan and influencer Tila Tequila, and various allegations involving actor Charlie Sheen.

Davidson was evasive in his responses to Bove, saying he didn't remember the details. I've had more than 1,500 clients in my career, he said.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said in his opening statement that Trump, Cohen and Pecker conspired to influence the 2016 election and that Trump “covered up this criminal conspiracy by lying over and over again in his New York business records.” .

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said in his opening statement that nondisclosure agreements are legal and that there was nothing criminal about Trump's payments to Cohen. As for the conspiracy allegations, Blanche said, I have a spoiler alert: There's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy.

