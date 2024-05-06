Turkish and Israeli companies circumvent boycott

The Globes article published last Thursday on Turkey's decision to suspend all exports and imports to and from Israeli ports made waves in Israel. But the consternation was not only on the Israeli side. The Turkish business community also reacted angrily to this unprecedented step in relations between the two countries.

Faced with this extraordinary measure, business actors on both sides are already working on ways to circumvent it, although it is not yet entirely clear whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans additional measures against Israel at the moment. future.

1. Exports continue

After the Turkish government banned the export of 54 items from Turkey to Israel a month ago, Israeli importers have already started using intermediate destinations such as Slovenia to transfer goods from Turkey to Israel. Today, as the governments of both countries trade blows, importers and exporters from both sides are teaming up to find solutions.

The trend that began a month ago began to intensify considerably this weekend. Instead of listing an Israeli port as the destination on the bill of lading, the goods are transported to a third port and from there to Israel. The Turkish government might like to prevent this, but the scale of Turkish exports around the world makes this difficult.

Turkish customs services are considered among the strictest in the world when it comes to inspection, but it is difficult for them to thoroughly investigate the true final destination of a shipment. Turkish exporters therefore ship their goods to a third port where they are reloaded on another ship with a new bill of lading and sent to Israel.

This method can cost double or more than the normal cost of transportation between Turkey and Israel, but it gives a fair amount of assurance that the flow of goods will continue. Turkish goods with final destination Israel have continued to flow in recent days, although in lower volumes than usual, to ports in Bulgaria, Greece and Egypt, among others, from where they eventually arrive here.

2. Critics in Türkiye

As we mentioned, it is not only in Israel that the announcement of the cessation of trade with Turkey has caused consternation. Despite crises in diplomatic relations between the two countries over the years, trade relations have remained stable.

Turkish and Israeli sources told the Globes that there was considerable anger in business circles in Turkey over the government's decision. Israeli importers are receiving the message from their suppliers that the Turkish Commerce Ministry's decision is indeed in force and that it is hoped that negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will result in an agreement that will lead to the cancellation of the agreement. decision, as stated by the Turkish government. “Turkish exporters are furious with the president,” an Israeli source close to the matter told the Globes.

RELATED ARTICLES Azerbaijani oil continues to arrive in Israel via Turkey Turkey bans exports of all goods to Israeli ports What will be the impact of an operation in Rafah on the shekel?

Meanwhile, panic reigns in some Turkish factories, according to Turkish and Israeli sources. Some Turkish manufacturers have built their business plans on the basis of exports to customers in Israel, which in some cases represent up to 80% of their customers. At the same time, Turks are suffering from a persistent currency crisis. Over the past four years, the value of the Turkish lira has increased from 7 to 32.3 against the US dollar. “Erdogan acted against Turkey’s economic interests,” a Turkish exporter told the Globes.

In 2023, Israeli imports from Turkey totaled $4.6 billion, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, despite the outbreak of the War of the Iron Swords, and in a year when Turkey recorded a trade deficit of 106 billion dollars (10% of its GDP). . In other words, Erdogan's decision harms the interests of his country and its traders who accumulate foreign currencies. As might be expected, none of this finds expression in the mainstream Turkish media, which follows the government's discourse.

Despite Erdogan's policies, Turkish businessmen expressed optimism when speaking to the Globes last week, saying that “this is a negative wave that will pass” and that, as in the In the case of the crisis linked to the Mavi Marmara incident, for example, the war will end and everything will stop. get back to routine.

3. A slice of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip

Considering all the negative effects of Erdogan's anti-Israeli approach, the question arises: what does the Turkish president really want? First of all, Erdogan identifies with the Muslim Brotherhood and would probably be happy to see the terrorist organization Hamas continue to govern the Gaza Strip, and even rule all Palestinian Authority territories from Ramallah. Furthermore, the Turkish government sees the cessation of trade with Israel as leverage to pressure an end to the war.

The Turks are using this leverage because they are involved in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas – as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich mentioned a few days ago when he criticized this state of affairs – but they are very much in behind the main intermediaries. Qatar, and more recently Egypt, continue to dictate the tone in ceasefire negotiations, while Turkey is largely uninvolved.

Turkey is not a significant contributor in the negotiations, among other things because Israel learned lessons from previous crises and repatriated its diplomats very early. Erdogan and his ministers were therefore unable to summon them for reprimands or take other measures that could serve their political interests. In May 2018, Turkey expelled Israeli Ambassador Eitan Na'eh after he demonstrated that Palestinians had been killed during clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza Strip border.

Another objective is the participation of large Turkish companies, whose owners are close to Erdogan, in the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip. The Turks are well aware that while moderate Sunni countries, the EU and the US discuss the “day after”, they are excluded. The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the cost of which was estimated three months ago at at least $18.5 billion, will therefore bring no economic, political or diplomatic benefit to Erdogan. He is therefore looking for a form of participation that would benefit large Turkish companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news – en.globes.co.il – on May 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.